Seems like Sony is catching on to a new venture for its users and is launching a new TV service on the PS5. This new service will offer 100 live channels and on-demand channels as well. This Live TV service is currently available in the US and can be accessed on the PS5 via the Media tab in it. The Live TV service will come with content like movies, anime, TV shows, sports and news; apart from that, it will also include content from Crunchyroll, Fox, MGM Studios, NBCUniversal, UFC and more.

This service went live on August 31, 2026, for console holders in the US and in its blog post, the company said it will be extending these services to Canada soon. Sony is also looking forward to expanding its services to other parts of the globe, although these services are not available in India at the moment.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G India Launch Nears, Company Releases Teaser: 10,000 mAh Battery Expected This service will also include a free ad-supported version for Sony Pictures Television, which can also be accessed via the Media tab on the console, apart from the 100 live channels and on-demand content the company is going to offer.

PS5 Live TV: How To Access? Getting into Live TV on PS5 is pretty straightforward; this service needs to be accessed through the Media tab on PS5. Just head over to the Media tab, open the Live TV on PS5 icon, and select “Sign In With My PlayStation Account.” Once you're signed in, you can start watching.

The service has a pretty wide mix of content, too. Along with movies and TV shows, you’ll find sports, anime, news and plenty of other programming. If movies are more your thing, there are free channels available at launch, including MovieSphere by Lionsgate, 50 Cent Action, FilmRise Free Movies, Sony One Horror Hits and Cinevault. There’s also a decent selection of familiar TV shows, with titles like Community, The Shield, Hell's Kitchen, The Walking Dead, Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, Deal or No Deal USA and Fear Factor.

ALSO READ: WARNING! Android Apps Posing As Adult Content Could Be Malicious, Says Govt: How To Stay Safe And File A Complaint Sports fans have plenty to choose from as well. The lineup includes programming from FOX Sports, NASCAR, NBC Sports Now and UFC, covering sports such as MMA, American football, hockey, motorsports, golf, boxing and soccer. What makes the service a little more interesting is that it goes beyond regular TV channels. It also includes creator-led content from YouTube and Spotify, including Hot Ones and The Ringer. There’s also programming focused on gaming and esports, along with documentaries, podcasts, comedy and more.