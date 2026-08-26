Instagram has just revealed a new feature, and it's called First Draft. This feature specifically caters to creators on the platform, with the goal of making video editing seamless and easy for users. This feature can recognise dull points in a user's video and trim it for them. The feature is currently rolling out to a few select devices. This feature can help creators get "past the starting point".

This feature can be used to make rough edits and manoeuvre their way to the final cut, and the company also says that these edits can also be reversed. ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Pro Max 200-Megapixel Zeiss Super Telephoto Camera Confirmed; Vivo X500 Pro Gets Sony LYTIA 610 Sensor First Draft Out Now For Creators This feature is currently rolling out on iOS for users, and the First Draft was announced on the platform on Tuesday. This feature is aimed at getting users "past the starting point" when it comes to editing reels. This feature will soon be found inside Instagram. Instagram is giving iPhone users a simpler way to clean up their Reels with its new First Draft feature. Instead of manually going through a video to find every pause or silent moment, creators can now let Instagram make a rough cut for them.

With First Draft, users can select one or more clips from their iPhone and Instagram will look for pauses, silences and similar sections in which the creator is not speaking to the audience. It then removes those portions to create a basic edit of the video. Once the first edit is ready, users can either post the Reel as it is or continue working on it in the video editor.

Instagram is also keeping the edits flexible. Any trims made through First Draft can be reversed, so creators can reorder clips, remove or adjust parts of the video, or simply start over if they do not like the result. The company says the feature can work across different types of content, including talking-head videos, multi-clip montages and day-in-the-life videos.

How To Use First Draft On Instagram To try First Draft, iPhone users can open the Reels gallery in Instagram and select the clips they want to use. The First Draft button will appear at the bottom of the screen. After tapping it, Instagram will create the initial edit, which users can then review.

ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Series Launch Confirmed For September: X500 Pro Max, Zeiss Cameras And More From there, they can either make more changes using Instagram's full video editor or publish the Reel directly. Users can also access First Draft while recording. They simply need to open Instagram's camera, record a clip and tap the First Draft button. The feature should come in handy for creators who want to quickly turn raw talking videos into cleaner Reels without spending too much time making basic cuts themselves.