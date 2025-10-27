The Nothing Phone 3a Lite will debut on October 29 at 1:00 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST). Key specifications: 6.77-inch AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 chip Android 15 Dual camera setup along with single front-facing shooter In this article, we take a closer look at the leaked pricing and where the Nothing Phone 3a stands against its competition. This is a device that could issue strong value if the leaks are true, and we should get official specs on launch day.

Launch & Availability

Nothing has confirmed the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will launch on October 29 at 1:00 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST). It’s yet to be revealed whether India will receive the device on the same day.

Expected Specifications

Reports and leaks suggest the following for the Phone 3a Lite:

Display: 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU

RAM: 8 GB

Operating System: Android 15 with NothingOS skin out of the box

Rear Cameras: Dual-camera setup — 50 MP main + 50 MP telephoto lens

Front Camera: 32 MP

Expected Price Range

Pricing has leaked, which means the Phone 3a Lite could be less expensive than the standard Phone 3a, maybe somewhere in the vicinity of Rs 20,000 or so in India. These are tentative figures and will remain so unless we get any further official confirmation.