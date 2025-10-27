  • Source:JND
Samsung’s first tri-fold smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, could arrive significantly earlier than anticipated. We had expected a reveal at the Galaxy Event on October 21, but that did not happen. And now there's a new report from The Korea Herald that the reveal could come as soon as this week at the APEC CEO Summit, which runs October 28–31 in Gyeongju, South Korea.

While the specific date is being kept a secret, it’s said to make its debut in limited markets at first.

Limited Market Availability

According to multiple leaks:

Launch regions (expected):

- China

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Taiwan

- UAE

Earlier rumours pointed to a US release, but reliable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) claims the Galaxy Z TriFold may skip the American market entirely — likely due to its high price and niche appeal targeted toward early adopters.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold – Expected Specifications

Feature

Details

Display

10-inch AMOLED (unfolded), 6.5-inch cover display

Design

Dual-hinge Flex In & Out style tri-fold system

Refresh Rate

120Hz both panels

HDR Support

HDR10+

Chipset

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM

Up to 16GB

Camera

200MP triple rear camera with ultrawide + telephoto, up to 100x digital zoom

Use Case

Multitasking, content creation, gaming — mini-tablet form factor

Samsung has demonstrated similar folding ideas in the past, but this would be the first commercially launched tri-fold from a major smartphone brand.  

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price (Rumoured)

~$3,000 (≈ ₹2,64,000 in India)

This places the device firmly in ultra-premium territory, and signals that Samsung want to position it as a showcase device, rather than a more mainstream foldable.

Key Takeaways

- Possible unveil this week at APEC Summit 2025

- Exclusive launch in select global markets

- Up to 10-inch tri-fold display with flagship performance

- Aiming at early adopters and tech enthusiasts

- Estimated price around $3,000

