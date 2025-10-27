- By Alex David
Samsung’s first tri-fold smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, could arrive significantly earlier than anticipated. We had expected a reveal at the Galaxy Event on October 21, but that did not happen. And now there's a new report from The Korea Herald that the reveal could come as soon as this week at the APEC CEO Summit, which runs October 28–31 in Gyeongju, South Korea.
While the specific date is being kept a secret, it’s said to make its debut in limited markets at first.
Limited Market Availability
According to multiple leaks:
Launch regions (expected):
- China
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- UAE
Earlier rumours pointed to a US release, but reliable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) claims the Galaxy Z TriFold may skip the American market entirely — likely due to its high price and niche appeal targeted toward early adopters.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold – Expected Specifications
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Display
|
10-inch AMOLED (unfolded), 6.5-inch cover display
|
Design
|
Dual-hinge Flex In & Out style tri-fold system
|
Refresh Rate
|
120Hz both panels
|
HDR Support
|
HDR10+
|
Chipset
|
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
|
RAM
|
Up to 16GB
|
Camera
|
200MP triple rear camera with ultrawide + telephoto, up to 100x digital zoom
|
Use Case
|
Multitasking, content creation, gaming — mini-tablet form factor
Samsung has demonstrated similar folding ideas in the past, but this would be the first commercially launched tri-fold from a major smartphone brand.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price (Rumoured)
~$3,000 (≈ ₹2,64,000 in India)
This places the device firmly in ultra-premium territory, and signals that Samsung want to position it as a showcase device, rather than a more mainstream foldable.
Key Takeaways
- Possible unveil this week at APEC Summit 2025
- Exclusive launch in select global markets
- Up to 10-inch tri-fold display with flagship performance
- Aiming at early adopters and tech enthusiasts
- Estimated price around $3,000