Samsung’s first tri-fold smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, could arrive significantly earlier than anticipated. We had expected a reveal at the Galaxy Event on October 21, but that did not happen. And now there's a new report from The Korea Herald that the reveal could come as soon as this week at the APEC CEO Summit, which runs October 28–31 in Gyeongju, South Korea.

While the specific date is being kept a secret, it’s said to make its debut in limited markets at first.

Limited Market Availability

According to multiple leaks:

Launch regions (expected):

- China

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Taiwan

- UAE

Earlier rumours pointed to a US release, but reliable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) claims the Galaxy Z TriFold may skip the American market entirely — likely due to its high price and niche appeal targeted toward early adopters.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold – Expected Specifications

Feature Details Display 10-inch AMOLED (unfolded), 6.5-inch cover display Design Dual-hinge Flex In & Out style tri-fold system Refresh Rate 120Hz both panels HDR Support HDR10+ Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM Up to 16GB Camera 200MP triple rear camera with ultrawide + telephoto, up to 100x digital zoom Use Case Multitasking, content creation, gaming — mini-tablet form factor

Samsung has demonstrated similar folding ideas in the past, but this would be the first commercially launched tri-fold from a major smartphone brand.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price (Rumoured)

~$3,000 (≈ ₹2,64,000 in India)