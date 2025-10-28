OpenAI is expanding its footprint in India with a major new offer. After launching its affordable ChatGPT Go subscription earlier, the company has now announced that users in India can access the plan for free for an entire year. The limited-time offer will begin on November 4, giving users a chance to upgrade their AI experience without any cost.

OpenAI confirmed the rollout on Tuesday but did not reveal how long the promotion will remain available. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will automatically receive an additional 12 months of free access.

Why ChatGPT Go is Free in India?

The company’s strategy is clear — boost adoption in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets. India offers:

- 700+ million smartphone users

- Over a billion internet subscribers

- Massive AI adoption in education, business, and creativity

OpenAI established its first India office earlier this year in New Delhi and continues to build strong local ties.

What is ChatGPT Go?

Introduced in India in August, ChatGPT Go is the most affordable paid plan from OpenAI, priced at under $5 per month. It provides users with:

- Higher usage limits for prompts and image generation

- Ability to upload files and access more powerful models

- Better memory for personalised responses

- A faster and more reliable AI experience

The plan later expanded to Indonesia and 16 more Asian markets.

Why India Matters to OpenAI?

Despite ChatGPT’s popularity, monetisation in India remains challenging. According to Appfigures data cited by TechCrunch:

- ChatGPT saw 29 million app downloads from May to August

- But only generated $3.6 million in in-app revenue in the same period

Offering ChatGPT Go for free could help accelerate usage and loyalty at scale before long-term paid adoption grows.

Upcoming India-Specific Announcements

OpenAI will host its DevDay Exchange conference in Bengaluru on November 4, where they intend to introduce features and programs tailored specifically for Indian developers and enterprises.

As competition intensifies, OpenAI is stepping up its game against:

- Perplexity, which recently partnered with Airtel to give free Perplexity Pro benefits to 360 million users

- Google, offering one-year free AI Pro access to students in India

Conclusion

With a free year of ChatGPT Go, OpenAI is making a bold move to stay ahead in India’s rapidly evolving AI landscape. The offer not only enhances user access but also strengthens OpenAI’s long-term strategy to dominate one of the world’s biggest markets for digital innovation. If you’ve been waiting to try ChatGPT Go, now might be the perfect time.