OpenAI is reportedly working on a new addition to its growing creative AI lineup: a music generator capable of composing original tracks using simple text prompts, lyrics, or audio samples. This could be the company's next big leap in generative art, after the success of its image and video tools like DALL·E and Sora.

According to a Deccan Herald report citing The Information, OpenAI is collaborating with students from New York's Juilliard School, one of the world's most prestigious music institutions. The students are said to be helping annotate musical scores to train the company's large-language AI model in understanding musical structure, rhythm, and composition. This collaboration could give OpenAI's upcoming model a more refined musical sense compared to current AI generators.

The tool is reportedly designed to handle a wide range of creative tasks. Users could type lyrics and have the AI compose an original melody around them, upload a short vocal clip to generate instrumentals, or even synchronise custom background scores with videos. For creators and musicians, this could mean producing professional-grade music with nothing more than a few lines of text.

However, OpenAI hasn’t yet confirmed whether this music generator will launch as a separate app, similar to its video generator Sora, or as an integrated feature within ChatGPT. The company has also not announced any release timeline or beta testing plans.

The development comes amid growing competition in AI-driven audio tools. At Adobe MAX 2025, Adobe introduced Generate Soundtrack in its Firefly suite — an AI music generator that produces fully licensed instrumental tracks for videos. With OpenAI now joining the race, the future of AI-assisted music creation appears poised for a major transformation.