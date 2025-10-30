It seems most social media platforms are tightening their community guidelines, and this time it's YouTube, but what's interesting is the content that will be put under these guidelines this time. In its new update to its community guidelines, YouTube is going to tighten the rules around gaming videos, especially those that include violence, gambling and casino-style content.

The company will start implementing these changes from November 17, as per its support page, and particularly on the radar will be games that depict realistic violence, promotion of gambling with digital goods, and games that would feature social casino setups.

These revised Community Guidelines are aimed at better aligning with "industry standards", introducing new rules around violent and gambling-related content. Graphic gaming content The platform clarified that not every video featuring violence will face restrictions. The focus is on footage that's particularly graphic, prolonged, or closely zoomed in on realistic human characters. A brief action sequence might still be acceptable, but compilations filled with repeated, detailed violent clips are likely to be age-restricted. YouTube added that the total duration of violent moments in compilation videos will now be taken into account when reviewing content.

Online gambling content The new update also tightens YouTube’s stance on gambling. It now includes gambling that involves digital items such as NFTs, in-game skins, and cosmetic rewards—not just real money. Videos linking viewers to unapproved gambling websites or apps remain prohibited under the policy.

Social casino content Videos featuring casino-style games that mimic gambling without using real currency are also being reclassified. Such content will now be age-restricted for anyone under 18. Impact on creators YouTube said that most creators won't notice major changes, but any video uploaded before November 17 that violates the updated rules could be taken down or restricted to adult viewers. While these older videos won't trigger strikes, they'll still face viewing limitations. Creators are encouraged to edit or blur problematic scenes before the update rolls out. The company will notify them via email if a video is restricted, and appeals will be available for those who wish to contest the decision.