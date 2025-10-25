Qualcomm has unveiled its newest midrange processor, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, offering improved performance and connectivity for budget-friendly handsets. The new chip is the follow-up to the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and offers faster processing, smoother graphics and improved camera capabilities — all based on Samsung’s 4nm process.

Faster CPU and GPU Performance Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 (SM6435-AA) is up to 36 per cent faster CPU-wise and offers gaming GPU speeds estimated to be roughly 59% quicker compared with its predecessor. The Kryo CPU configuration offers four performance cores up to 2.4 GHz and four efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz for optimal balance of power and efficiency, making this phone perfect for gaming, multitasking and everyday use.

Gaming and Display Upgrades Gamers will immediately notice the difference. It offers HDR gaming, Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Game Quick Touch touch input improvements, plus connectivity to FHD+ screens running at 144 Hz for more seamless scrolling and ultra-smooth gameplay.

Connectivity and Memory Support Connectivity takes a massive leap forward with mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity as well as Wi-Fi 6E for faster data speeds and stability. In addition, this SoC supports up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM (3200MHz) and UFS 3.1 storage, which brings it closer to some high-end processors in terms of real world performance.

Camera and Multimedia Capabilities On the camera front, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 is paired with a Qualcomm Spectra ISP that can handle up to 200MP camera sensors and allows for recording of 2K video at up to 30fps. Further benefits offered: Snapdragon Sound, Bluetooth 5.4 and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, leading to quicker charging speeds and better audio-sound quality, respectively.

With this announcement, Qualcomm continues to close the space between midrange and flagship phones — and if early benchmarks are any indication, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 might rewrite expectations in the mid-tier Android category.