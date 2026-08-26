Redmi has launched another smartphone in Singapore that goes by the name Redmi 17C 5G, and this device enters the market as a budget smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. As the name suggests, this is a 5G device and has up to 4GB of physical RAM. In the camera department, the device sports a 50 MP rear main shooter and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. This device has also been spotted on India's BIS certifications, holding the model number 260FRNEAI, but details about its launch in India are yet to be announced by the company.

This device runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is built on a 6nm process, coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU architecture. As far as RAM and space configuration goes, this device will come with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. For software there is HyperOS 3 built on Android 16.

For display, the screen is 6.9-inch large HD+ with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and the brightness is 810 nits, paired with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. For eye comfort, the company has employed TÜV Rheinland certifications.

The camera specs reveal a 50MP main lens on the rear sporting an f/1.8 aperture, and the front cam comes with an 8MP f/2.0 aperture. 1080p and 720p video recording is possible on both cameras that the device holds. HDR, Night, and Portrait modes are also available. If you are a fan of wired earphones, this device also comes with an audio jack. Another audio feature is a 200 per cent volume boost.

For the battery, the device has a 6,000 mAh cell with 33W fast charging support, and even after 1,000 full charge cycles, the device can retain 80 per cent of its battery capacity.

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Other features include Wet Touch Technology 2.0, which allows response even when hands are oily, soapy or damp. The device weighs 211g. The device sports Black, Brown and Purple colourways.

Price And Availability Redmi 17C 5G

The device has a price of SGD 279, which roughly translates to ₹20,900, putting this device in the budget segment for the 4-128GB variant. Although, Xiaomi has also listed a 4+64GB variant, the pricing of which has not been mentioned separately.