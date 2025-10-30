Samsung has officially dropped early hints about its next flagship smartphones—the Galaxy S26 series—during its Q3 2025 earnings call. The company’s Mobile Experience Division Vice President, Daniel Araujo, confirmed that the upcoming lineup will “revolutionise the user experience with user-centric, next-gen AI, a second-generation custom AP, and stronger performance, including new camera sensors.”

Araujo's remarks indicate that Samsung is once again positioning its flagship phones as AI-driven powerhouses. The reference to a "second-generation custom AP" likely points to the Exynos 2600, expected to be Samsung's first 2nm chip manufactured at its in-house foundry. The new chip is rumoured to bring significant boosts in efficiency and processing speed.

At the same time, Samsung is expected to continue its dual-chip approach. In several markets, the Galaxy S26 series will reportedly use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, while the standard Galaxy S26 model could feature the Exynos 2600. However, Araujo clarified that “for the Galaxy S26, the AP evaluation is still underway,” suggesting that the final decision on chipset configurations has not yet been made.

Beyond smartphones, Samsung outlined a broader roadmap for 2026 that goes beyond performance upgrades. The company plans to push deeper into foldable innovation, strengthening its lineup with new form factors designed to expand its customer base. Health-focused AI features are also expected to play a bigger role in future Galaxy Watches, while Samsung’s audio division will expand with new true wireless earbuds.

The company reported solid results for the quarter, citing steady demand for its flagship phones, tablets, and wearables, even as sales dipped slightly in North America and South Korea. Samsung emphasised the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and reaffirmed its long-term goal of leading the AI smartphone category.

Looking ahead, Samsung plans to double down on its AI-driven ecosystem, combining smarter software, new hardware technologies, and cross-device integration. The Galaxy S26 series will be the foundation of that push, representing Samsung's most ambitious step yet toward a fully AI-powered smartphone experience.