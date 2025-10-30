Samsung, the country's largest consumer electronics brand, has announced a significant update for Samsung Wallet, introducing additional features for streamlined payments, verification, and management of Galaxy users' digital essentials. The new upgrade supports UPI onboarding while setting up the device, PIN-free biometric authentication, and more Tap & Pay options, including FOREX cards and online card payments.

"We are excited to bring these game-changing innovations to Samsung Wallet. With the new updates, Samsung Wallet has transformed from 'just a digital wallet' into a universal and secure gateway for digital payments, travel essentials, identity cards, and digital keys. From the way users set up their new Galaxy device to the way they pay, transact, and travel, we are eliminating barriers and redefining convenience," said Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director, Services & Apps Business, Samsung India.

UPI Onboarding Built into Device Setup Samsung is the first smartphone brand to enable UPI account onboarding directly into new-device setup. This means users can register and activate UPI right when they power on a new Galaxy phone, allowing them to start making instant payments. The feature is aimed at streamlining the setup process and promoting wider UPI adoption across India.

Biometric Authentication for UPI Biometric verification has also been introduced by the company for UPI transactions on Samsung Wallet, which eliminates the need for entering a PIN every time a payment is to be made. Consumers can authenticate and pay via fingerprint or facial recognition for digital transactions that are speedier and more secure. The new approach reduces manual steps to a minimum while retaining Samsung's focus on privacy and protection.

Online Payments Using Stored Cards Another critical enhancement will enable users to make online purchases using credit or debit cards already stored within Samsung Wallet. Instead of having to re-enter card details at checkout, users of Galaxy devices will be able to complete their transactions directly from the app, as card information is securely tokenised for added safety.

Tap & Pay with FOREX Cards and New Bank Partners It is also expanding the Tap & Pay functionality of Samsung Wallet beyond local payments. Now, through a FOREX card in association with WSFx Global Pay Limited, users can make international payments with their phones. Further, it also added the AU Bank cards to the Tap & Pay network of Samsung, expanding the ecosystem of supported banks and issuers.

Availability Samsung Wallet remains the central hub for managing digital keys, IDs, and payment methods – all protected by Samsung Knox's security. These new updates are coming soon to eligible Galaxy devices to make it even easier for users to set up, transact, and manage their digital lives in one secure place.