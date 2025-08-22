Samsung's Fan Edition phones have consistently been about providing a flagship-level experience at a lower price point. Now, it seems that the company is preparing to unveil its next one, the Galaxy S25 FE. Though Samsung has not made an official announcement about the device, a series of leaks have already provided us with a good idea about what is in store with regard to design, specifications, and price.

Potential Launch Timeline Industry sources indicate that the Galaxy S25 FE may make its appearance on September 4, 2025, at Samsung's press conference during IFA 2025 in Berlin. No confirmation from the company has come yet, but if the date is correct, the release will come earlier in the year than its successor.

Leaked renders suggest a phone that is very much similar to the Galaxy S25 and S25+. The look can feature a flat-edged frame, thin bezels, and a punch-hole front camera in the middle of the front panel. On the rear, there should be a vertically stacked triple camera setup with an LED flash.

Colour choices likely to roll out are Black, Navy, Icy Blue, and White, presenting shoppers with a range of timeless and fashionable options. Anticipated Hardware and Software Leaks indicate the Galaxy S25 FE will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen and 120 Hz refresh rate along with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. In the hardware department, it could be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of software, the phone is expected to come pre-installed with One UI 8 operating on Android 16. Cameras and Battery One of the picks can be photography. The back camera setup could feature a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and calls, a 12MP front camera is likely.