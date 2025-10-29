Xiaomi officially launched its next-generation flagship series in China—the Xiaomi 17 series, including the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The series represents the brand's newest breakthrough in design, performance, and camera technology. All three phones are driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and come with HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The series will soon arrive in India, with the Xiaomi 17 Pro rumoured to be the top product in the lineup.

The Indian version of the Xiaomi 17 Pro will, as per expectations, be a copy of the Chinese variant in design and performance. It is fitted with a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED screen that has a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 12-bit colour depth, and a max brightness of 3,500 nits. A unique 2.7-inch second rear screen lets users use the primary rear camera to take selfies, control music, or view notifications — adding funk as well as utility.

The hardware consists of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS storage. The phone is powered under the hood by this configuration and is backed by a 6,300mAh battery that can charge at 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 22.5W reverse charging. This makes it one of the fastest-charging flagships in the class.

On the camera side, Xiaomi continues to partner with Leica, providing a quad-camera arrangement—a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto lens, and a ToF depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 50MP front camera.

Xiaomi 17 Pro India launch and pricing

Speaking to the media, Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 series will arrive in Q1 2026, with the Xiaomi 17 Pro likely launching between February 15 and 28.

In China, the 17 Pro starts at CNY 5,000 (around ₹59,000). Accounting for taxes and import duties, the Indian variant is expected to be priced near ₹69,999.