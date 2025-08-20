Telangana News: Telangana authorities have launched a large-scale operation to remove overhead cables dangling from powerlines following repeated safety concerns. The directive came from Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who ordered officials to act “on a war footing” to eliminate dangerous wires.

The crackdown follows electrocution incidents during Janmashtami and Ganpati celebrations in Hyderabad. Deputy CM Vikramarka expressed frustration over the continued presence of loose cables, despite repeated notices to operators over the past year. He warned that no further leniency would be shown, insisting all hazardous wires be removed immediately.

Electricity staff have been actively cutting cables across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area since Monday morning. However, this has caused widespread disruption to internet services, particularly fibre-to-home connections, affecting offices and people working from home.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) criticised Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) for indiscriminate cutting of optical fibre cables, saying the action has severely disrupted broadband connectivity. “Internet cables do not carry electricity and are unrelated to power infrastructure,” COAI Director General SP Kochhar said, urging the department to avoid blanket cable removal.