List Of All 12 PKL Teams And Their Captains For 2025: Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 is all set for an exciting battle between 12 Pro Kabaddi Teams. This time, the gameplay has brought a new format of 108 league matches and an exciting playoff system. These teams have a strong fanbase and have a long history of ups and downs in the league's history. The teams are headed by strong and talented seasoned captains. Kabaddi fans across the nation can't keep calm for the upcoming thrilling matches with high stakes and no-nonsense competition. Now, let’s take a look at the full list of 12 PKL teams, their full squads, and their captains’ names.

The List Of Teams And Captains In Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 (2025) Is As Follows: Team Name Home City Captain (2025) Winning Season(s) Bengal Warriorz Kolkata Devak Dalal Season 7 (2019) Bengaluru Bulls Bengaluru Not yet confirmed Season 6 (2018) Dabang Delhi KC Delhi Ashu Malik Season 8 (2021) Gujarat Giants Ahmedabad Mohammadreza Shadloui Not won yet Haryana Steelers Panchkula Jaideep Dahiya Season 11 (2024) Jaipur Pink Panthers Jaipur Nitin Rawal Season 1 (2014), Season 9 (2022) Patna Pirates Patna Ankit Jaglan Season 3, Season 4, Season 5 Puneri Paltan Pune Aslam Inamdar Season 10 (2023) Tamil Thalaivas Chennai Pawan Sehrawat Not won yet Telugu Titans Hyderabad Vijay Malik Not won yet U Mumba Mumbai Sunil Kumar Season 2 (2015) UP Yoddhas Lucknow Sumit Sangwan Not won yet Source: Pro Kabaddi League Also Read: PKL 2025 Full Schedule: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming, Teams, Squad, All You Need To Know

Full Team-Wise Player Squads In Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 (2025): 1. Bengal Warriorz The Kolkata-based Bengal Warriorz, Season 7 title winners, are guided by Devak Dalal. One of the strongest defensive teams with an explosive raiding attack. The team is all about the perfect blend of experience and youth. Now, let’s check out the full team player squad:

Vishwas S

Yash Malik

Manjeet

Deep Kumar

Sushil Kambrekar

Devank Dalal

Nitesh Kumar

Ashish

Parteek

Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah

Jang Kun Lee

Mayur Kadam

Himanshu

Shivansh Thakur

Harander

Ankit

Sandeep Saini

Lucky Kumar

Manjeet

Pankaj

Ankush Rathee

Yogesh Bijender Dahiya

Sanjay Krishan Dhull

Dheeraj

Alireza Mirzaeian

Manish

Ahmadreza Asgari

Satyappa Matti

Akash Santosh Shinde

Mahipal

Sachin

Shubham Bitake

Amit Singh Thakur

Shubham Rahate

Sahil Suhas Rane

Mohit

Fazel Atrachali

Ashu Malik

Amir Hossein Bastami

Surjeet Singh

Saurabh Nandal

Ashish Kumar Sangwan

Naveen

Gaurav Chhillar

Mohit

Akshit

Neeraj Narwal

Mohit

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar

Arkam Shaikh

Amit

Vijay

Anil Gurjar

Himanshu

Parteek Dahiya

Rakesh

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Shubham Kumar

Lucky Sharma

Nitin Panwar

Milad Jabbari

Rohit Kumar

Ajith V Kumar

Visvanth V

Amit

Sumit

Himanshu Yadav

Ankit

K Harish

Vinay

Shivam Anil Patare

Jaideep Dahiya

Jaya Soorya NS

Vishal S Tate

Sahil

Manikandan N

Vikas Ramadas Jadhav

Naveen Kumar

Rahul

Ashish

Hardeep

Ghanshyam Roka Magar

Shahan Sha Mohammed

Zubair

Ritik

Sachin

Abhishek KS

Ronak Singh

Nitin Kumar

Sombir

Ritik Sharma

Nitin Kumar Dhankhar

Manjeet Dahiya

Nitin Rawal

Ali Samadi Choubtarash

Aashish Kumar

Meetu

Vinay

Mohit

Uday Parte

Hamid Mirzaei Nader

Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj

Sudhakar M

Ayan

Navdeep

Deepak

Sahil Patil

Deepak Rajender Singh

Ankit Jaglan

Sanket Suresh Sawant

Maninder Singh

Amin Ghorbani

Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

Sombir

Gaurav Khatri

Pankaj Mohite

Aslam Mustafa Inamdar

Mohit Goyat

Dadaso Shivaji Pujari

Aditya Tushar Shinde

Sachin Tanwar

Gurdeep

Mohd. Amaan

Milad Mohajer

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

Stuwart Singh

Vishal Bhardwaj

Rohan Ashok Tupare

Himanshu

Sagar

Nitesh Kumar

Narender

Ronak

Vishal Chahal

Aashish

Anuj Kaluram Gawade

Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare

Pawan Sehrawat

Arjun Deshwal

Alireza Khalili

Mohit

Suresh Jadhav 10. Telugu Titans Hyderabad's Telugu Titans are headed by Vijay Malik. The young and energetic team has always focused on speed and penetrative raiding methods. Let’s take a look at the full squad of the team: Shankar Bhimraj Gadai

Ajit Pandurang Pawar

Ankit

Praful Sudam Zaware

Sagar

Chetan Sahu

Nitin

Rohit

Bharat Hooda

Vijay Malik

Shubham Shinde

Amir Hossein Ejlali

Ganesh Parki

Ashish Narwal

Manjeet

Jai Bhagwan

Aman

Rohit

Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh

Satish Kannan

Mukilan Shanmugam

Ajit Chouhan

Deepak Kundu

Lokesh Ghosliya

Sunny

Rinku Sharma

Parvesh Bhainswal

Ravi

Mohammad Ghorbani

Sandeep Kumar

Aanil Mohan

Amarjeet

12. UP Yoddhas Lucknow-based UP Yoddhas will be headed by Captain Sumit Sangwan. The team have not yet won a PKL title, but is still competitive with an effective blend of game knowledge and defence. Now, let’s check out the full team player squad: