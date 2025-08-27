- By Ridam Sharma
List Of All 12 PKL Teams And Their Captains For 2025: Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 is all set for an exciting battle between 12 Pro Kabaddi Teams. This time, the gameplay has brought a new format of 108 league matches and an exciting playoff system. These teams have a strong fanbase and have a long history of ups and downs in the league's history. The teams are headed by strong and talented seasoned captains. Kabaddi fans across the nation can't keep calm for the upcoming thrilling matches with high stakes and no-nonsense competition. Now, let’s take a look at the full list of 12 PKL teams, their full squads, and their captains’ names.
The List Of Teams And Captains In Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 (2025) Is As Follows:
|Team Name
|Home City
|Captain (2025)
|Winning Season(s)
|Bengal Warriorz
|Kolkata
|Devak Dalal
|Season 7 (2019)
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Bengaluru
|Not yet confirmed
|Season 6 (2018)
|Dabang Delhi KC
|Delhi
|Ashu Malik
|Season 8 (2021)
|Gujarat Giants
|Ahmedabad
|Mohammadreza Shadloui
|Not won yet
|Haryana Steelers
|Panchkula
|Jaideep Dahiya
|Season 11 (2024)
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Jaipur
|Nitin Rawal
|Season 1 (2014), Season 9 (2022)
|Patna Pirates
|Patna
|Ankit Jaglan
|Season 3, Season 4, Season 5
|Puneri Paltan
|Pune
|Aslam Inamdar
|Season 10 (2023)
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Chennai
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Not won yet
|Telugu Titans
|Hyderabad
|Vijay Malik
|Not won yet
|U Mumba
|Mumbai
|Sunil Kumar
|Season 2 (2015)
|UP Yoddhas
|Lucknow
|Sumit Sangwan
|Not won yet
Source: Pro Kabaddi League
Full Team-Wise Player Squads In Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 (2025):
1. Bengal Warriorz
The Kolkata-based Bengal Warriorz, Season 7 title winners, are guided by Devak Dalal. One of the strongest defensive teams with an explosive raiding attack. The team is all about the perfect blend of experience and youth. Now, let’s check out the full team player squad:
Vishwas S
Yash Malik
Manjeet
Deep Kumar
Sushil Kambrekar
Devank Dalal
Nitesh Kumar
Ashish
Parteek
Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah
Jang Kun Lee
Mayur Kadam
Himanshu
Shivansh Thakur
Harander
Ankit
Sandeep Saini
Moolchandra Singh
2. Bengaluru Bulls
From Bengaluru, the Bulls were the 2018 Champions. This year, their squad is a perfect mix of youngsters and veterans. Check out:
Chandranaik M
Lucky Kumar
Manjeet
Pankaj
Ankush Rathee
Yogesh Bijender Dahiya
Sanjay Krishan Dhull
Dheeraj
Alireza Mirzaeian
Manish
Ahmadreza Asgari
Satyappa Matti
Akash Santosh Shinde
Mahipal
Sachin
Shubham Bitake
Amit Singh Thakur
Shubham Rahate
Sahil Suhas Rane
3. Dabang Delhi KC
Delhi’s Dabang Delhi KC will be led by Ashu Malik. The man is known for his speed and strategic gameplay. The team held the crown for Season 8. Additionally, the team is about strong defence and aggressive attack. Now, let’s check out the full team player squad:
Sandeep
Mohit
Fazel Atrachali
Ashu Malik
Amir Hossein Bastami
Surjeet Singh
Saurabh Nandal
Ashish Kumar Sangwan
Naveen
Gaurav Chhillar
Mohit
Akshit
Neeraj Narwal
Mohit
Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
Arkam Shaikh
Amit
Vijay
Anil Gurjar
4. Gujarat Giants
Ahmedabad's Gujarat Giants, led by star Mohammadreza Shadloui, have not yet won a PKL championship. This time team has focused on dominant raiders and defenders. Now, let’s check out the full team player squad:
Himanshu Singh
Himanshu
Parteek Dahiya
Rakesh
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
Shubham Kumar
Lucky Sharma
Nitin Panwar
Milad Jabbari
Rohit Kumar
Ajith V Kumar
Visvanth V
Amit
Sumit
Himanshu Yadav
Ankit
K Harish
5. Haryana Steelers
Last year at PKL, Haryana Steelers took the trophy home. The team has retained captain Jaideep Dahiya. This year, the team is focusing on winning with its well-balanced team, never-say-die defence and added strength.
Rahul Sethpal
Vinay
Shivam Anil Patare
Jaideep Dahiya
Jaya Soorya NS
Vishal S Tate
Sahil
Manikandan N
Vikas Ramadas Jadhav
Naveen Kumar
Rahul
Ashish
Hardeep
Ghanshyam Roka Magar
Shahan Sha Mohammed
Zubair
Ritik
Sachin
6. Jaipur Pink Panthers
Nitin Rawal leads the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The team have already been a two-time champion, all thanks to its fierce raiding and rock-solid defence. Now, let’s check out the full team player squad:
Reza Mirbagheri
Abhishek KS
Ronak Singh
Nitin Kumar
Sombir
Ritik Sharma
Nitin Kumar Dhankhar
Manjeet Dahiya
Nitin Rawal
Ali Samadi Choubtarash
Aashish Kumar
Meetu
Vinay
Mohit
Uday Parte
7. Patna Pirates
One of the most successful franchises in PKL history, Patna Pirates skipper Ankit Jaglan heads a team full of legacy and skill and proudly, the team is a three-time former champion. Now, let’s check out the full team player squad:
Hamid Mirzaei Nader
Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj
Sudhakar M
Ayan
Navdeep
Deepak
Sahil Patil
Deepak Rajender Singh
Ankit Jaglan
Sanket Suresh Sawant
Maninder Singh
Amin Ghorbani
Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav
Sombir
Mandeep
8. Puneri Paltan
Pune's Puneri Paltan, commanded by Aslam Inamdar, is famous for their resilience and grit. Season 10 winners are all about junior raiders and veteran defenders, which gives a perfect blend of aggression and tactical strength. Let’s take a look at the full squad of the team:
Abinesh Nadarajan
Gaurav Khatri
Pankaj Mohite
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
Mohit Goyat
Dadaso Shivaji Pujari
Aditya Tushar Shinde
Sachin Tanwar
Gurdeep
Mohd. Amaan
Milad Mohajer
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh
Stuwart Singh
Vishal Bhardwaj
Rohan Ashok Tupare
9. Tamil Thalaivas
Chennai’s Tamil Thalaivas, captained by Pawan Sehrawat, have yet to win a title but show strong potential with aggressive raiding and supportive defenders. Check out the team’s full squad:
Moein Shafaghi
Himanshu
Sagar
Nitesh Kumar
Narender
Ronak
Vishal Chahal
Aashish
Anuj Kaluram Gawade
Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare
Pawan Sehrawat
Arjun Deshwal
Alireza Khalili
Mohit
Suresh Jadhav
10. Telugu Titans
Hyderabad's Telugu Titans are headed by Vijay Malik. The young and energetic team has always focused on speed and penetrative raiding methods. Let’s take a look at the full squad of the team:
Shankar Bhimraj Gadai
Ajit Pandurang Pawar
Ankit
Praful Sudam Zaware
Sagar
Chetan Sahu
Nitin
Rohit
Bharat Hooda
Vijay Malik
Shubham Shinde
Amir Hossein Ejlali
Ganesh Parki
Ashish Narwal
Manjeet
Jai Bhagwan
Aman
Rahul Dagar
11. U Mumba
Mumbai’s U Mumba captain is Sunil Kumar. The team has taken the 2015 title home. Their team is known for resilience and balanced gameplay, with strong raiders and defenders working in sync. Let’s take a look at the full squad of the team:
Sunil Kumar
Rohit
Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh
Satish Kannan
Mukilan Shanmugam
Ajit Chouhan
Deepak Kundu
Lokesh Ghosliya
Sunny
Rinku Sharma
Parvesh Bhainswal
Ravi
Mohammad Ghorbani
Sandeep Kumar
Aanil Mohan
Amarjeet
12. UP Yoddhas
Lucknow-based UP Yoddhas will be headed by Captain Sumit Sangwan. The team have not yet won a PKL title, but is still competitive with an effective blend of game knowledge and defence. Now, let’s check out the full team player squad:
Sumit
Bhavani Rajput
Sahul Kumar
Surender Gill
Ashu Singh
Hitesh
Gagana Gowda HR
Shivam Chaudhary
Jayesh Vikas Mahajan
Gangaram
Sachin
Keshav Kumar
Mahender Singh
Guman Singh
Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi
Dong Geon Lee
Pranay Vinay Rane
Ronak
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will be all about high-intensity matches as each team is ready with its strengths and strong intentions to take the title home. This season awaits electrifying face-offs and healthy competition, and high sports spirit as teams fight for the ultimate title of India's premier kabaddi league.
