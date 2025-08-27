Star-Athlete Couple In Hollywood: When it comes to love, fame, and athletics, celebrity couples have never failed to garner worldwide attention. Celebrity and athlete relationships are all about the perfect mix of Hollywood’s glitz and glamour and the thrill of a sportsperson. Some of these relationships have successfully passed the test of time and are going strong. However, some got divorced and lost touch, while some stayed friends. However, one thing is consistent: the attention an athlete-star's relationships get.

To know more, from Marilyn Monroe to Taylor Swift, let’s take a look at the list of Hollywood Stars who fell in love and got or are going to marry an athlete.

List Of 15+ Hollywood Stars Who Married Athletes:

# Celebrity Couple Marriage Timeline Professions 1 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe 1954 – 1954 Joe: Baseball player; Marilyn: Actress 2 Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen 2025 – present Hailee: Actress/singer; Josh: NFL quarterback 3 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engaged (Aug 2025) Taylor: Singer-songwriter; Travis: NFL tight end 4 Kate Upton and Justin Verlander 2017 – present Kate: Model/actress; Justin: MLB pitcher 5 Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 2014 – 2025 (separated) Jessica: Singer/entrepreneur; Eric: Former NFL player 6 Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler 2013 – 2020 Kristin: TV personality/designer; Jay: NFL quarterback 7 Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias Together (not married) Anna: Tennis player; Enrique: Singer 8 Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union 2014 – present Dwyane: NBA player (retired); Gabrielle: Actress 9 Victoria and David Beckham 1999 – present Victoria: Singer/fashion designer; David: Soccer player 10 Ciara and Russell Wilson 2016 – present Ciara: Singer; Russell: NFL quarterback 11 Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha 2013 – present Kerry: Actress; Nnamdi: NFL player (retired)/producer 12 Ayesha and Stephen Curry 2011 – present Ayesha: TV host/entrepreneur; Stephen: NBA player 13 Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen 2009 – 2022 Tom: NFL quarterback (retired); Gisele: Model 14 Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher 2010 – present Carrie: Singer; Mike: NHL player (retired) 15 Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker 2009 – present Andy: Tennis player; Brooklyn: Model/actress 16 Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard 2018 – 2023 (divorced) Chanel: Model; Sterling: NFL wide receiver 17 Hannah Davis and Derek Jeter 2016 – present Hannah: Model; Derek: MLB player (retired/executive) 18 Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure 1996 – present Candace: Actress; Valeri: NHL player (retired) 19 Eva Longoria and Tony Parker 2007 – 2011 Eva: Actress; Tony: NBA player (retired) 20 Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie 2007 – 2016 Hilary: Actress/singer; Mike: NHL player (retired) 21 Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom 2009 – 2016 Khloé: TV personality; Lamar: NBA player (retired)

Some of these celebrity romances dissolved in disillusion, but many have endured as legendary symbols of power couples juggling careers, family, and fame. These marriages between Hollywood celebrities and athletes remind us that even the most famous of celebrities deal with the same universal ebb and flow of love. Ultimately, their relationships make the best love stories ever.