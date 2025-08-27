- By Ridam Sharma
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Star-Athlete Couple In Hollywood: When it comes to love, fame, and athletics, celebrity couples have never failed to garner worldwide attention. Celebrity and athlete relationships are all about the perfect mix of Hollywood’s glitz and glamour and the thrill of a sportsperson. Some of these relationships have successfully passed the test of time and are going strong. However, some got divorced and lost touch, while some stayed friends. However, one thing is consistent: the attention an athlete-star's relationships get.
To know more, from Marilyn Monroe to Taylor Swift, let’s take a look at the list of Hollywood Stars who fell in love and got or are going to marry an athlete.
Also Read: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged; Couple To Get Married Soon | First Pics Out
List Of 15+ Hollywood Stars Who Married Athletes:
|#
|Celebrity Couple
|Marriage Timeline
|Professions
|1
|Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe
|1954 – 1954
|Joe: Baseball player; Marilyn: Actress
|2
|Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen
|2025 – present
|Hailee: Actress/singer; Josh: NFL quarterback
|3
|Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
|Engaged (Aug 2025)
|Taylor: Singer-songwriter; Travis: NFL tight end
|4
|Kate Upton and Justin Verlander
|2017 – present
|Kate: Model/actress; Justin: MLB pitcher
|5
|Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
|2014 – 2025 (separated)
|Jessica: Singer/entrepreneur; Eric: Former NFL player
|6
|Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
|2013 – 2020
|Kristin: TV personality/designer; Jay: NFL quarterback
|7
|Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias
|Together (not married)
|Anna: Tennis player; Enrique: Singer
|8
|Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
|2014 – present
|Dwyane: NBA player (retired); Gabrielle: Actress
|9
|Victoria and David Beckham
|1999 – present
|Victoria: Singer/fashion designer; David: Soccer player
|10
|Ciara and Russell Wilson
|2016 – present
|Ciara: Singer; Russell: NFL quarterback
|11
|Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha
|2013 – present
|Kerry: Actress; Nnamdi: NFL player (retired)/producer
|12
|Ayesha and Stephen Curry
|2011 – present
|Ayesha: TV host/entrepreneur; Stephen: NBA player
|13
|Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
|2009 – 2022
|Tom: NFL quarterback (retired); Gisele: Model
|14
|Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
|2010 – present
|Carrie: Singer; Mike: NHL player (retired)
|15
|Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker
|2009 – present
|Andy: Tennis player; Brooklyn: Model/actress
|16
|Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard
|2018 – 2023 (divorced)
|Chanel: Model; Sterling: NFL wide receiver
|17
|Hannah Davis and Derek Jeter
|2016 – present
|Hannah: Model; Derek: MLB player (retired/executive)
|18
|Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure
|1996 – present
|Candace: Actress; Valeri: NHL player (retired)
|19
|Eva Longoria and Tony Parker
|2007 – 2011
|Eva: Actress; Tony: NBA player (retired)
|20
|Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie
|2007 – 2016
|Hilary: Actress/singer; Mike: NHL player (retired)
|21
|Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom
|2009 – 2016
|Khloé: TV personality; Lamar: NBA player (retired)
Also Read: 'It’s A Love Story, Baby Just Said Yes': Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Fans React To Their Engagement
Some of these celebrity romances dissolved in disillusion, but many have endured as legendary symbols of power couples juggling careers, family, and fame. These marriages between Hollywood celebrities and athletes remind us that even the most famous of celebrities deal with the same universal ebb and flow of love. Ultimately, their relationships make the best love stories ever.