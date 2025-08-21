Missiles Of India: India’s military capacity has grown in recent times, the reason could be to dominate the world power dynamic and also the increased geopolitical tensions along with continued conflicts among neighbouring countries. India is also witnessing significant growth in its modern missile arsenal, from Agni to Agni series (700-8000 km), BrahMos (290 km), and Astra (80-110 km). However, it is important to note that India's nuclear missile program specifically focuses on deterrence while also keeping a rule of no-first-use policy. These Indian ideologies are key pillars of national security, and makes sure about peace and stability in a nation of billions.

Recently, India has successfully test-fired the Agni-5 ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, with a range of over 5,000 km. The Agni-5 is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is a true modern ballistic missile with multiple warhead capability, advanced navigation capabilities and more modern technology for precision. Know all about Agni-5, its type, range and key facts.

Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20, 2025. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command:… pic.twitter.com/zSRsSwuyjP — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025 List of India's Strongest Missiles (2025 Edition) India is now one of the world's strongest missile powers, all thanks to indigenous research, strategic partnerships, and ongoing upgrades to develop its missile arsenal that enhances both its defence and detection capabilities. Let’s take a look at India's strongest missiles across categories like ballistic, cruise, air-to-air, surface-to-air, submarine-launched, and anti-tank systems. 1. Ballistic Missiles Missile Name Type Range Key Features Agni-V Intercontinental Ballistic Missile 5,000–8,000km Nuclear-capable; MIRV (Multiple Warheads); covers Asia, Europe Agni-IV Intermediate-range Ballistic Missile 4,000km Nuclear-capable; advanced guidance Agni-III Intermediate-range Ballistic Missile 3,500–5,000km Nuclear-capable Prithvi-II Short-range Ballistic Missile 350km Quick deployment; tactical operations Shaurya Hypersonic Ballistic Missile 750–1,900km Canister-launched; Mach 7; nuclear/conventional warhead Prahaar Short-range Ballistic Missile 150km Mobile-launch; precision tactical strikes Source: Testbook It is important to note that the Agni series is the backbone of India's nuclear deterrence policy, with AgniV inducting India into the ICBM club, providing global reach and modern multiwarhead capability (MIRV). The Shaurya missile's speed and rapid launch enable India to respond rapidly in tactical situations.

2. Cruise Missiles Missile Name Type Range Key Features BrahMos Block III Supersonic Cruise 290–400km World’s one of the fastest cruise missiles; sea/land/air launch; precision strike BrahMos ER Supersonic Cruise 600km Extended range, multi-platform BrahMos NG Supersonic Cruise 290km Next-gen, lighter, faster, high manoeuvrability Nirbhay Subsonic Cruise 1,000–1,500km Land and sea attack: a cost-effective alternative Vikrant Air-Launched Cruise 350km Naval strikes from fighter jets India's supremacy in supersonic cruise technology and guided strikes is evident with the BrahMos family featuring ER and NG variants, while adding strategic long-range capabilities with Nirbhay at subsonic speeds. 3. Surface-To-Air Missiles Missile Name Range Features Akash 25–35km Multi-target; indigenous defence backbone Barak-8 70–100km Indo-Israeli tech; all-services deployment MR-SAM (v2) 70–100km Advanced interception, upgrades against modern threats S-400 Triumph Up to 400km Russian long-range SAM; high-speed, multi-layered defence India's multi-layered air defence network rests upon Akash and Barak-8, with S-400 Triumph elevating India’s long-range interception and intercepting multiple aerial threats with cruise and ballistic missiles. Do you know which air defence system is superior, India’s S-400 or Pakistan’s HQ-9? 4. Air-To-Air Missiles Missile Name Range Features Astra Mk II 160km Beyond Visual Range (BVR); indigenous tech Astra Mk III 350km Extended range, advanced guidance MICA 80km Versatile short/medium-range India's main focus is towards self-reliant advanced air combat missiles. It is supported by Astra Mk II/III, which helps fighter aircraft with increased reach and accuracy. 5. Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles Missile Name Range Key Features K-4 3,500–5,000km Nuclear-capable; stealth deployment K-5 6,000km Strategic second-strike capability Sagarika (K-15) 700–1,900km Short-medium range; undersea deterrence The K-series provides India with a solid, survivable seaborne nuclear deterrence, which is key to its second-strike policy. 6. Anti-Tank Missiles Missile Name Range Features Nag 4km Fire-and-forget, top attack, indigenous design Helina 7–8km Air-launched version of Nag Amogha 2.8km Third-generation ATGM Nag and Helina missiles help India to counter modern armoured threats with accurate, adaptive attack capabilities in various combat environments. Also Read: Top 10 Countries With Largest Active Military By Manpower In 2025: India Ranks Way Above Pakistan

History Of India’s Missile Arsenal: - India started the missile program in 1983 under IGMDP, with success driven by scientists such as Tessy Thomas ("Missile Woman") and supported by DRDO. - India follows a No First Use (NFU) nuclear doctrine but keeps increasing its minimum credible neutralise with new generation armoured RV and multiplatform delivery. - The Indian Defence Forces test and modernise principal missiles on a regular basis, with AgniV's MIRV and precision technologies of Pralay dominating in 2025. Why India's Missiles Matter India’s missile arsenal matters majorly due to national security as deterrence against neighbourhood and global competitors need quick reaction and versatility. Alongside, strategic deterrence is the most important thing, like MIRV and submarine-based systems enhance second-strike survivability. India is focusing on garnering technological leadership, with domestic technology, which puts India in the world's top missile powers, with increasing exports and cooperation.