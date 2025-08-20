In a major boost to the country’s nuclear deterrence, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired ‘Agni-5’, an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha’s Chandipur. The defence ministry said that the test-firing of the missile on August 20 was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command and validated all operational and technical parameters.

Agni-5 is among India’s most advanced intermediate-range ballistic missiles with a range of over 5,000 kilometres. It is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is equipped with modern technology, advanced navigation and a multiple warhead capability. The successful test-firing at Odisha’s Chandipur shows India’s strategic strength, precision and nuclear deterrence.

All You Need To Know About Agni-5 Missile

Nuclear Capability: Developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation, Agni-5 is a land-based Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) with multiple re-entry vehicles capability.

Long-Distance Range: Agni-5 is an intermediate-range ballistic missile with a range of over 5,000 kilometres. DRDO is reportedly working on an upgraded variant which will have a range of over 7,500 kilometres.

Enhanced Warhead Capacity: The Agni-5 ballistic missile is designed to carry and fire up to three warheads simultaneously.

Multiple Independent Targetable Re-Entry Vehicles: Earlier, on March 11, 2024, India successfully launched the test-firing of MIRVed from Tamil Nadu’s Kalpakkam to validate Agni-5’s ability to carry and release multiple warheads.

Future Enhancements: DRDO is working on upgraded variants of Agni-5, aiming to integrate bunker-buster bomb technology. Once the Agni-5 is equipped with this technology, India’s missile capability will be enhanced.

Earlier, the DRDO conducted a successful test from Odisha’s Chandipur test range using multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology. In first, India successfully tested the Agni 5 missile on April 19, 2012, from the same test range, launching it to a designated point in the Indian Ocean.