Narendra Modi Quotes: The powerful and inspiring quotes by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi beautifully reflect his vision for the future of India, which is all about building a nation that is moving towards development, inclusion, and equality. PM’s words are filled with utmost dedication and inspiration to make India a world leader in technology, economy and social welfare. His vision is a perfect blend of walking hand-in-hand along India’s tradition and modernity, by promoting innovation and, at the same time, holding on to the rich cultural heritage of India. Narendra Modi has always focused on digital empowerment, sustainable development, and national unity, which indicates that he aims to empower all citizens and eliminate socioeconomic differences.

7. “Federalism is no longer the fault line of Centre-State relations but the definition of a new partnership of Team India. Citizens now have the ease of trust, not the burden of proof and process. Businesses find an environment that is open and easy to work in.”

6. “We walk together, we move together, we think together, we resolve together, and together we take this country forward.”

5. “A national festival is an occasion to refine and rebuild the national character.”

4. “Democracy is our commitment. It is our great legacy, a legacy we simply cannot compromise. Democracy is in our DNA.”

3. “We want an Afghanistan that is shaped by the dreams of the great Afghan people, not by irrational fears and overreaching ambitions of others.”

2. “Good governance with good intentions is the hallmark of our government. Implementation with integrity is our core passion.”

1. “Social media is reducing social barriers. It connects people on the strength of human values, not identities.”

His quotes beautifully reflect his vision and what his philosophy of governance is, and inspire millions of people to take an active part in the process of creating a developed India for the generations ahead.



8. “E-governance is easy governance, effective governance, and also economic governance. E-governance paves the way for good governance.”



9. “I don’t carry the burden of the past or the madness of the future. I live in the present.”



10. “Our constitution is a ray of hope: H for harmony, O for Opportunity, P for people’s participation and E for equality.”



11. “I believe mutual respect for one another and cooperation should be the basis for relationships with foreign nations.”



12. “The diversity of India, of our civilisation, is actually a thing of beauty, which is something we are extremely proud of.”



13. “If I had chosen the populist course, it would have been a breach of the trust placed in me by the people.”



14. “When you bring in multi-brand retail items into the country, you’re not just bringing the products, but you’re also harming local manufacturers.”



16. “In every walk of life, you must have leaders. An education in the spiritual world, in the labour field, in the agricultural field, we must have leaders.”



17. “From my intimate discussions with President Obama, it is evident that India figures significantly in American geo-political, economic and strategic thinking. India is the largest democracy in the world.”



21. “Gujarat is the fourth state in the world where we have a separate climate-change department.”



22. “I fully understand the expectations of the state governments. Thus, I am better placed to work closely with the chief ministers.”



23. "For me, my secularism is India first. I say, the philosophy of my party is 'Justice to all. Appeasement to none.' This is our secularism." 24. "I like to combine visits to more than one place when I go on my international tour to get more done. I'm from Ahmedabad, where we have a saying, 'Single-fare, double journey.'"



25. “Even in this globalised world, London is still the standard for our times. The city has embraced the world’s diversity and represents the finest in human achievements.”

26. “We will naturally pursue our goals on the strength of our own resources, skills and enterprise. But, we know that we will be more successful when we do this in partnership with the world.”

27. “I have spoken about inflation, unemployment, farmers’ problems, security, etc. I keep talking about these issues. I seek answers from the Indian government.”

28. “The alliance in Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most important developments in the contemporary political scene.”

30. “If you call yourself a leader, then you have to be decisive. If you’re decisive, then you have the chance to be a leader. These are two sides to the same coin.”



31. “We should not look at terrorism from the nameplates- which group they belong to, what is their geographical location, who are the victims. These individual groups or names will keep changing. Today you are looking at the Taliban or ISIS; tomorrow you might be looking at another name.”