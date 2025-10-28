  • Source:JND
Complete List of Prime Ministers of Sri Lanka:  Sri Lanka upheld its independence on February 4th, 1948. However, the process of independence began with self-rule in 1947, which explains that Sri Lanka’s first Prime Minister was elected before its independence. Here is a full list of Sri Lankan Prime Ministers, from 1947 to 2025. The list showcases significant changes in the country’s political leadership since its independence. The list also includes each PM’s tenure, which is a reflection of the nation’s ever-evolving political past, like party dominance to milestones in government. The list of Prime Ministers also showcases Sri Lanka’s rich political history, through post-colonial development, economic evolution, along the nation’s societal change throughout these years.

Currently, Honorary Dr Harini Amarasuriya is the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Let’s take a look back at the complete list of Prime Ministers of Sri Lanka, which is from 1947 to 2025, according to the official website of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Complete List Of Prime Ministers Of Sri Lanka (1947-2025):

Parliament / Assembly Duration Prime Minister Constituency Tenure Notes
First Parliament (House of Representatives) 1947–1952 Rt Hon DS Senanayake Mirigama 24 Sep 1947 – 22 Mar 1952 First Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
    Hon Dudley Senanayake Dedigama 26 Mar 1952 Appointed after the death of his father
Second Parliament (House of Representatives) 1952–1956 Hon Dudley Senanayake Dedigama 12 Oct 1953 Continued in office after the election
    Rt Hon Sir John Kotelawala Dodangaslanda 12 Oct 1953 – 12 Apr 1956 Appointed after the resignation of Senanayake
Third Parliament (House of Representatives) 1956–1959 Hon SWRD Bandaranaike Attanagalla 12 Apr 1956 – 26 Sep 1959
    Hon Dr W Dahanayake Galle 26 Sep 1959 – 20 Mar 1960 Appointed after the assassination of Bandaranaike
Fourth Parliament (House of Representatives) Mar–Apr 1960 Hon Dudley Senanayake Dedigama 21 Mar 1960 – 21 Jul 1960 Govt defeated on 22 Apr 1960
Fifth Parliament (House of Representatives) 1960–1964 Hon (Mrs) Sirima Bandaranaike — / Senate 21 Jul 1960 – 25 Mar 1965 First woman PM; later defeated on 3 Dec 1964
Sixth Parliament (House of Representatives) 1965–1970 Hon Dudley Senanayake Dedigama 25 Mar 1965 – 29 May 1970
Seventh Parliament (House of Representatives) 1970–1972 Hon (Mrs) Sirima Bandaranaike Attanagalla 29 May 1970 – 22 May 1972
First National State Assembly 1972–1977 Hon (Mrs) Sirima Bandaranaike Attanagalla 22 May 1972 – 23 Jul 1977
Second National State Assembly 1977–1978 Hon JR Jayewardene Colombo West 23 Jul 1977 – 04 Feb 1978 Became President
    Hon R Premadasa Colombo Central 06 Feb 1978 – 07 Sep 1978 Appointed after JR became President
First Parliament of the D.S.R. of Sri Lanka 1978–1988 Hon R Premadasa Colombo Central 07 Sep 1978 – 02 Jan 1989
Second Parliament of the D.S.R. 1989–1994 Hon DB Wijetunga Mahanuwara District 06 Mar 1989 – 28 Mar 1990 / Reappointed 30 Mar 1990 – 07 May 1993
    Hon Ranil Wickremesinghe Gampaha District 07 May 1993 – 19 Aug 1994 Appointed after Wijetunga became President
Third Parliament of the D.S.R. 1994–2000 Hon (Mrs) Chandrika B. Kumaratunge Gampaha District 19 Aug 1994 – 12 Nov 1994 Became President
    Hon (Mrs) Sirimavo RD Bandaranaike National List 14 Nov 1994 – 09 Aug 2000
    Hon Ratnasiri Wickremanayake Kalutara District 10 Aug 2000 – 13 Oct 2000
Fourth Parliament of the D.S.R. 2000–2001 Hon Ratnasiri Wickremanayake Kalutara District 13 Oct 2000 – 07 Dec 2001
Fifth Parliament of the D.S.R. 2001–2004 Hon Ranil Wickremesinghe Colombo District 09 Dec 2001 – 02 Apr 2004
Sixth Parliament of the D.S.R. 2004–2010 Hon Mahinda Rajapaksa Hambantota District 06 Apr 2004 – 19 Nov 2005 Became President
    Hon Ratnasiri Wickremanayake National List 19 Nov 2005 – 20 Apr 2010
Seventh Parliament of the D.S.R. 2010–2015 Hon DM Jayaratne National List 21 Apr 2010 – 09 Jan 2015
    Hon Ranil Wickremesinghe Colombo District 09 Jan 2015 – 21 Aug 2015 Appointed after Sirisena became President
Eighth Parliament of the D.S.R. 2015–2020 Hon Ranil Wickremesinghe Colombo District 24 Aug 2015 – 26 Oct 2018
    Hon Mahinda Rajapaksa Kurunegala District 26 Oct 2018 – 15 Dec 2018
    Hon Ranil Wickremesinghe Colombo District 16 Dec 2018 – 21 Nov 2019 Resigned
    Hon Mahinda Rajapaksa Kurunegala District 21 Nov 2019 – 05 Aug 2020
Ninth Parliament of the D.S.R. 2020–2024 Hon Mahinda Rajapaksa Kurunegala District 09 Aug 2020 – 09 May 2022 Resigned
    Hon Ranil Wickremesinghe National List 12 May 2022 – 20 Jul 2022 Became President
    Hon Dinesh Gunawardena Colombo District 22 Jul 2022 – 21 Sep 2024 Resigned
    Hon Dr Harini Amarasuriya National List 24 Sep 2024 – 14 Nov 2024
Tenth Parliament of the D.S.R. 2024–Present Hon Dr Harini Amarasuriya Colombo District 18 Nov 2024 – Present

The above-mentioned elaborate list of Sri Lanka's Prime Ministers highlights a clear sight of the South-Asian country's leadership for almost eight decades. The list is useful to understand the political changes and transformations that modern Sri Lanka has endured over the years. These leaders are responsible for shaping the nation, its reforms, and evolutions, which have defined the governance and development of the island.

