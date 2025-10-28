Also Read: Complete List of Prime Ministers Of Japan (1885-2025): From ITO Hirobumi To Shigeru Ishiba

Also Read: List Of Top 10 Longest-Serving Prime Ministers In The World: Narendra Modi Is Also In The List

The above-mentioned elaborate list of Sri Lanka's Prime Ministers highlights a clear sight of the South-Asian country's leadership for almost eight decades. The list is useful to understand the political changes and transformations that modern Sri Lanka has endured over the years. These leaders are responsible for shaping the nation, its reforms, and evolutions, which have defined the governance and development of the island.