Top 10 Largest Freshwater Lakes Globally: Freshwater lakes are lifelines to millions of people, animals and plants worldwide, and World Lake Day serves as a reminder of their significance. Lakes serve as more than just water storage facilities; they also support fisheries, provide drinking water, preserve the natural equilibrium and produce stunning scenery that draws tourists. There are several freshwater lakes in the world, each with its own size, location and biodiversity. Some are natural wonders that date back thousands of years, while others are essential to agriculture, trade, and transportation.

These lakes, which range from the large Lake Superior in North America to the deep Lake Baikal in Asia, are essential for preserving clean water sources and sustaining the regional climate. Additionally, many aquatic species, some of which are unique to this planet, can be found there.

Top 10 Largest Freshwater Lakes In The World On this World Lake Day, let's learn about the top ten freshwater lakes in the world and discover why they are vital to both people and the environment. They are among the most priceless natural treasures on Earth because of their enormous size, extensive history, and varied ecosystems.

Rank Lake Continent Surface Area (km²) 1. Lake Superior North America 82,103 2. Lake Victoria Africa 59,947 3. Lake Huron North America 59,588 4. Lake Michigan North America 58,030 5. Lake Tanganyika Africa 32,900 6. Lake Baikal Asia 31,722 7. Great Bear Lake North America 31,153 8. Lake Malawi (Nyasa) Africa 29,600 9. Great Slave Lake North America 27,200 10. Lake Erie North America 25,667 Source: World Atlas 1. Lake Superior (82,103 km²) Largest freshwater lakes in the world (Image: Canva)

Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake on Earth in terms of surface area. It contains over 10% of the world's surface freshwater and shares borders with the United States and Canada. Lake Superior, well-known for its crystal-clear waters and serene surroundings, is essential for shipping, fishing and tourism. It provides a significant supply of drinking water for the surrounding areas and is home to a variety of aquatic species.

2. Lake Victoria (59,947 km²) The largest lake in Africa and the second-largest freshwater lake globally is Lake Victoria. It touches three countries: Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Millions of people depend on the lake for their livelihoods through fishing and agriculture, and it is renowned for its rich biodiversity, especially for uncommon fish species like cichlids. It significantly affects the Nile River's water system as well.

3. Lake Huron (59,588 km²) Lake Huron is renowned for its extensive coastline, which is peppered with thousands of islands, including the world's largest freshwater island, Manitoulin Island. Trade, recreation and the preservation of fish habitats all benefit from it.

4. Lake Michigan (58,030 km²) Largest freshwater lakes in the world (Image: Canva) The only Great Lake entirely contained within the United States is Lake Michigan. It is a major shipping, fishing, and recreational hub, with cities like Chicago and Milwaukee situated along its shores. Its ports and stunning beaches make it a major economic and tourism hub.

5. Lake Tanganyika (32,900 km²) Lake Tanganyika, which is one of the oldest and deepest lakes in the world, is connected by four countries: Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In addition to providing an essential supply of freshwater and food, it is home to numerous unusual fish species.

6. Lake Baikal (31,722 km²) Largest freshwater lakes in the world (Image: Canva) Lake Baikal, known as the deepest freshwater lake in the world, contains about 20% of the world's unfrozen freshwater and is situated in Siberia, Russia. It is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site because of its pristine waters and endangered species, such as the Baikal seal.

7. Great Bear Lake (31,153 km²) Situated in Canada's Northwest Territories, this lake is well-known for its pristine environment. It is an important source of freshwater and supports Indigenous tribes and local animals. 8. Lake Malawi (29,600 km²) It is rich in biodiversity and is home to over 700 different species of fish. It is also known as Lake Nyasa or Lake Malawi. It is vital for tourism, transportation and fishing because of its beautiful freshwater beaches.