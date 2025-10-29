All About Cloud Seeding: As climate change and rising temperatures continue to alter rainfall patterns, Many parts of the world are looking into creative ways to address drought and water scarcity. Cloud seeding, sometimes known as "artificial rainmaking," is one such scientific technique that has drawn attention from all over the world. Through the use of specific chemicals released into the atmosphere, this weather modification technique encourages clouds to produce more rainfall than they otherwise would.

Although it sounds futuristic, cloud seeding is a method that has been researched and applied for many years in several nations, including China, the United States, India, and the United Arab Emirates. The concept is straightforward: why not aid the clouds if natural rainfall is insufficient? However, its possible advantages have drawbacks and raise environmental issues.

Delhi Witnessed Its First Artificial Rain The cloud seeding experiment, a scientific technique to simulate rain, is one such technique scheduled for October 28 and 29. By removing smoke, dust, and other dangerous pollutants from the air, this experiment hopes to provide some respite to the city's citizens.

In this article, we’ll explore what cloud seeding actually is, how it works, and what its advantages and disadvantages are in today’s world. What Is Cloud Seeding? In a scientific experiment known as "cloud seeding," specific materials, like dry ice, potassium iodide, or silver iodide, are sprayed into clouds to increase rainfall. Water vapour condenses around these chemicals, which serve as nuclei, creating droplets that eventually fall as rain.

In simple words, it's similar to giving clouds a "boost" to induce precipitation, particularly in regions that are experiencing drought or low rainfall. To disperse the seeding materials into particular kinds of clouds that already have adequate moisture, scientists use aeroplanes, rockets, or ground-based generators.

ALSO READ: Delhi Air Pollution: First Cloud-Seeding Trials Conducted In Burari, Karol Bagh; Artificial Rain Anytime Soon | Watch How Artificial Rain Is Created Here’s how the cloud seeding process typically works: 1. Cloud Identification: Meteorologists first locate suitable clouds that contain enough moisture but haven’t yet started raining. 2. Chemical Release: Aircraft or drones release silver iodide, dry ice, or other particles into these clouds. 3. Condensation Process: The particles encourage water vapour to condense around them, forming tiny water droplets. 4. Droplet Growth: As more vapour gathers, the droplets become heavier and combine. 5. Precipitation: Once the droplets are large enough, they fall to the ground as rainfall. This process doesn’t create clouds out of nothing — it only helps existing clouds produce more rain than they would naturally. Benefits of Cloud Seeding (Pros) Cloud seeding has several potential advantages, especially in regions suffering from water shortages or irregular rainfall. Boosts Rainfall: Helps increase precipitation in drought-hit areas, supporting agriculture and drinking water supply. Improves Air Quality: Artificial rain helps wash away dust and pollutants, reducing smog in urban areas. Supports Water Reservoirs: Enhances water levels in dams, lakes, and rivers during dry seasons. Reduces Hail Damage: In some countries, cloud seeding is used to minimise hailstorms by controlling ice formation in clouds. Useful for Fire Control: Artificial rain can help reduce the spread of wildfires by increasing humidity and lowering temperatures. ALSO READ: 'Cloud Seeding Short-Term Fix, Not Real Solution': Environmental Expert Warns As Toxic Smog Engulfs Delhi Disadvantages of Cloud Seeding (Cons) While the idea of artificial rain sounds promising, it also has some drawbacks and risks: Expensive Process: Cloud seeding requires aircraft, chemicals and specialised teams, making it costly. Limited Effectiveness: It only works when suitable clouds are present — it cannot create rain from clear skies. Environmental Concerns: Continuous use of chemicals like silver iodide may affect soil and water quality. Unpredictable Results: The success rate varies due to changes in wind, humidity, and temperature. Ethical and Political Issues: Weather modification can lead to disputes between regions if rainfall patterns are altered. Countries Using Cloud Seeding Cloud seeding technology has been tested or is frequently used in many nations, including China, India, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Israel. To increase their water supply during severe droughts, Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have employed artificial rain techniques.

