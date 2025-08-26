Nine Mudras at IGI Airport and Meanings : When you enter an airport, you usually observe the hustle of people, the long lines, and the rush to catch a flight. However, certain areas also have an artistic and cultural touch that makes an impression. At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, nine beautiful mudras, each with a distinct meaning and significance, are displayed, which stand for many facets of life, spirituality and human values. These mudras are an essential component of Indian culture.

In addition to enhancing the airport's beauty, these artistic features also represent India's rich cultural past. Few people really understand what these artistic hands in a striking formation mean, but many visitors stop to admire them. These hand gestures have centuries of tradition and meaning, making them more than just decorations. A different facet of spirituality, emotion, and age-old wisdom is reflected in each.

These nine mudras displayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport are inspired by classical Indian dance and yoga traditions. Let’s explore all these Mudras showcased at the IGI airport and what they represent.

9 Mudras At Indira Gandhi Airport And Their Meanings In Delhi

1. Abhaya Mudra

With fingers pointing upward, the palm is held open and facing outward in this mudra. It's like saying, "Do not be afraid," with your hand up. For everyone walking by, it represents blessings, safety, and protection.

2. Varada Mudra

Here, the fingers are pointing down and the palm is facing outward, seemingly offering something. It symbolises generosity, kindness, and the act of lovingly giving. This gesture demonstrates service and generosity.

3. Akasha Mudra

In this gesture, the middle finger tip touches the thumb tip, but the other fingers remain straight. It helps travellers feel airy, open, and upbeat by representing the energy of the sky and space.

4. Mayur Mudra

For this mudra, the tip of the thumb touches the ring finger while the other fingers are stretched. It looks like a peacock’s graceful neck and symbolises joy, new beginnings, and celebration.

5. Chatura Mudra

This pose involves slightly bending the ring and little fingers while keeping the index and middle fingers straight. It represents sweetness, charm, and the pleasures of life.

6. Tripataka Mudra

In this mudra, the ring finger is bent while the other fingers are straight. It stands for travel, journey, welcome, and victory – perfect for greeting travellers.

7. Prana Mudra

The tips of the little finger touch the thumb while the other fingers remain straight. This mudra strengthens inner energy and connects life force with the universe.

8. Trishul Mudra

Here, the thumb holds the little and ring fingers, while the middle, index, and ring fingers stand up like a trident. It represents the power of three – energy, progress, and strength.

9. Pranayama Mudra

In this hand pose, the thumb closes one nostril while the other fingers remain relaxed. It is linked with controlled breathing, good health, and inner balance, reminding travellers of calmness and well-being.

Why Are These Mudras at the Airport?

The mudras promote Indian culture and extend a warm welcome to visitors from other countries. They create a cultural experience as soon as a visitor lands by bridging the gap between contemporary infrastructure and antiquated customs. These mudras were put into the airport's architecture to highlight the nation's artistic traditions abroad. Every gesture introduces guests to the spiritual and cultural diversity of India.