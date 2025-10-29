- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Popular Hollywood actor Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, welcomed their first child on October 24 in Massachusetts. The couple, who got married in 2023, became parents of a daughter. From a secret romance to marriage, Evans and Baptista marked a fresh and heartfelt milestone in their lives after embracing parenthood. In 2022, there was a report that the two had been dating for over a year at that time. Not only that, Evans shared his dream to building a life. He then told PEOPLE, “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family.” After a year of that interview, the couple got married in September 2023 at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Who Is Chris Evans’ Wife Alba Baptista?
The actress was born on July 10, 1997, in Lisbon, Portugal, in a close-knit family. Her father is an engineer, while her mother is a translator. She started her career in Portuguese television and series, where she appeared in A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação and Jogo Duplo. But it was only her breakout role in Netflix’s Warrior Nun, which marked her English launch. The actress starred in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (2022) and the 2025 thriller-comedy Borderline.
Alba Baptista is known for her work in Amelia's Children, Leviano, Voltron, Jardins Proibidos, Nothing Ever Happened, Fatima and A Impostora, to name a few.
Like Chris Evans, Alba Baptista is also known for her humanitarian spirit. In 2018, the actress volunteered at an orphanage in Cambodia, where she concentrated on education for underprivileged children. Their mutual interest in kindness and social service became a part of their connection.
Also read: Chris Evans Becomes Dad, Captain America Star Welcomes First Baby With Wife Alba
A source close to PEOPLE, said “It was kind of love at first sight” for Evans. It also said that the two met while the Hollywood actor was in Europe, “They got serious very quickly. He kept saying he knew she was the one.”
The source further added, “Evans had been ready to settle down for a while”, and Baptista was “the right girl. She is beautiful, smart and just a good person. She is involved in charity work and truly cares about doing good. She is a very positive and happy person. It’s rubbed off on him.”
Also read: FWICE Urges PM Modi To Honour Late Actor Satish Shah With Padma Shri Posthumously: ‘He Made India Smile For Four Decades’
Chris Evans And Alba Baptista's Love Story
A 2022 report by PEOPLE suggested that Evans and Alba started dating in 2021. Fans at that time observed that Evans started following on social media in fall 2020, with Alba following him back the next year while they were shooting in Europe. In January 2023, Evans made their relationship official on social media. Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got hitched on September 9, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at their Cape Cod estate, surrounded by intimate friends and family.