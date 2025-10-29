Popular Hollywood actor Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, welcomed their first child on October 24 in Massachusetts. The couple, who got married in 2023, became parents of a daughter. From a secret romance to marriage, Evans and Baptista marked a fresh and heartfelt milestone in their lives after embracing parenthood. In 2022, there was a report that the two had been dating for over a year at that time. Not only that, Evans shared his dream to building a life. He then told PEOPLE, “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family.” After a year of that interview, the couple got married in September 2023 at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The actress was born on July 10, 1997, in Lisbon, Portugal, in a close-knit family. Her father is an engineer, while her mother is a translator. She started her career in Portuguese television and series, where she appeared in A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação and Jogo Duplo. But it was only her breakout role in Netflix’s Warrior Nun, which marked her English launch. The actress starred in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (2022) and the 2025 thriller-comedy Borderline.

Alba Baptista is known for her work in Amelia's Children, Leviano, Voltron, Jardins Proibidos, Nothing Ever Happened, Fatima and A Impostora, to name a few.

Like Chris Evans, Alba Baptista is also known for her humanitarian spirit. In 2018, the actress volunteered at an orphanage in Cambodia, where she concentrated on education for underprivileged children. Their mutual interest in kindness and social service became a part of their connection.