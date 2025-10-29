The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing to confer the prestigious Padma Shri posthumously upon the late actor Satish Shah. The film body, which represents 36 affiliated associations of the film and television industry, said that the honour would be a tribute to the actor’s remarkable career and lasting impact on Indian entertainment. The appeal from the film body came four days after the legendary actor passed away.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FWICE wrote, “Late Shri Satish Shah was a rare and gifted artist whose work brought joy, laughter, and emotion to millions across our nation. Through his unforgettable performances in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, and numerous other landmark films and television shows, he became a household name and a symbol of excellence in the performing arts. His versatility, humour, and human warmth made him one of the most respected and admired figures in Indian entertainment.”

“Beyond his immense talent, Shri Satish Shah was also a kind and compassionate soul — always encouraging fellow artists, technicians, and the entire fraternity. He was deeply respected by the working community and supported several welfare initiatives of FWICE with generosity and grace. His loss has left an emotional void in the hearts of all who knew him and in the creative world he helped shape,” the letter added.