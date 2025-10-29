- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing to confer the prestigious Padma Shri posthumously upon the late actor Satish Shah. The film body, which represents 36 affiliated associations of the film and television industry, said that the honour would be a tribute to the actor’s remarkable career and lasting impact on Indian entertainment. The appeal from the film body came four days after the legendary actor passed away.
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FWICE wrote, “Late Shri Satish Shah was a rare and gifted artist whose work brought joy, laughter, and emotion to millions across our nation. Through his unforgettable performances in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, and numerous other landmark films and television shows, he became a household name and a symbol of excellence in the performing arts. His versatility, humour, and human warmth made him one of the most respected and admired figures in Indian entertainment.”
“Beyond his immense talent, Shri Satish Shah was also a kind and compassionate soul — always encouraging fellow artists, technicians, and the entire fraternity. He was deeply respected by the working community and supported several welfare initiatives of FWICE with generosity and grace. His loss has left an emotional void in the hearts of all who knew him and in the creative world he helped shape,” the letter added.
Recommended For You
Also read: Satish Shah Remembered Shammi Kapoor In His Last Post A Day Before His Demise: ‘You’re Always Around Me…’
The film body mentioned that the award would be perfect to honour the legacy of Satish Shah. It also said, “It would recognise not just an actor, but a man who made India smile for over four decades and inspired countless others to follow their passion.”
Also read: 5 Memorable Performances Of Satish Shah: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai To Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Iconic Movies And Shows Of Late Actor
Legendary actor Satish Shah passed away at the age of 74 on October 25, reportedly due to kidney failure. His last rites were held on October 26, where friends, relatives and coworkers gathered solemnly. A prayer meeting was held a day later. Satish Shah is known for his work in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Ghar Jamai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Main Hoon Na and Hum Saath - Saath Hain to name a few.