PM Modi At ASEAN Summit 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the year 2026 will be celebrated as the ‘Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation’, underscoring the growing strategic, cultural, and economic partnership between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Virtually addressing the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit held in Kuala Lumpur under Malaysia’s chairmanship, PM Modi said cooperation between India and ASEAN has expanded rapidly in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), maritime security, and the blue economy“Our collaboration in HADR, sea security, and blue economy is rapidly increasing. Seeing this, we declare 2026 as the ‘Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation’,” Modi said. “With this, we are strongly promoting bilateral cooperation in education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy, and cyber security. The 21st century is our century. It is India and ASEAN’s century.”

‘Inclusivity And Sustainability’ Reflect Shared Goals Referring to this year’s ASEAN theme, ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, the Prime Minister said it aligns perfectly with India’s priorities in digital inclusion, food security, and resilient supply chains. “This theme clearly reflects our shared efforts—be it digital inclusion or ensuring food security and resilient supply chains amid current challenges. India supports this and is committed to moving ahead in this direction. India has always stood strong with its ASEAN partners in every disaster,” PM Modi added.

My remarks during the ASEAN-India Summit, which is being held in Malaysia. https://t.co/87TT0RKY8x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2025 ASEAN: A Central Pillar Of India’s Act East Policy Calling ASEAN the “main pillar of India’s Act East Policy,” PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to ASEAN Centrality and its Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, emphasizing that the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to grow despite global uncertainties. “During these times of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continuously increased. Our strong partnership is emerging as the basis for global stability and development,” he said.

He noted that India and ASEAN together represent one-fourth of the global population, sharing not just geography but also deep historical and cultural ties. “We are part of the Global South and not only share trade relations, but also civilisational and cultural connections,” he remarked.

Congratulating Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for successfully hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit, PM Modi extended a warm welcome to Timor-Leste, which was formally inducted as ASEAN’s 11th member, marking the group’s first expansion in 26 years since Cambodia’s inclusion in 1999. “I congratulate PM Anwar Ibrahim for the successful organisation of the ASEAN Summit. I welcome Timor-Leste as the newest member of ASEAN. I express my condolences on the demise of Thailand’s Queen Mother,” Modi said.

Shared Vision For The Future PM Modi said India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision aligns closely with ASEAN’s Community Vision 2045, and together they can build a “bright future for the entire humanity.” “The 21st century is our century, it is India and ASEAN’s century. I am confident that the aim of ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat 2047 will develop a bright future for the entire humanity,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's consistent participation in ASEAN-India Summits since 2014, including the 2018 Commemorative Summit in New Delhi, where all ten ASEAN leaders attended India's 69th Republic Day Parade as guests of honour. PM Modi's remarks come at a time when both India and ASEAN are seeking to deepen engagement in the Indo-Pacific to ensure peace, prosperity, and resilience in the region. With trade between India and ASEAN surpassing USD 130 billion in 2024, both sides are exploring ways to enhance economic and maritime cooperation further. The ASEAN Summit, attended by leaders from 11 member nations, focused on regional security, economic integration, and sustainable development. With inputs from agency.