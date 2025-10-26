In a fresh round of diplomatic remarks that have stirred conversations across South Asia, US President Donald Trump praised Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, calling them “great people” while pledging to bring an early end to the ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict.

Trump, who is currently in Kuala Lumpur after mediating a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, made the statement during a press interaction on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. The Thailand-Cambodia truce, signed in Trump’s presence, marked what he described as the “eighth war ended by his administration in just eight months.”

Speaking to reporters, Trump asserted that his administration had achieved what “no other President” had done. “This is one of eight wars that my administration has ended in just eight months. We’re averaging one a month,” Trump said. “There’s only one left now. I heard Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up, but I’ll get that solved very quickly. I know them both. The Field Marshal and the Prime Minister are great people.”

The ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, which began two weeks ago, have claimed several lives along the border regions. Trump said he was confident that his “personal diplomacy” could defuse tensions. “I do it nicely. I don’t need to do it, I guess,” he remarked. “But if I can take time and save millions of lives, that’s a great thing. I can’t think of anything better to do.”

Trump’s visit to Southeast Asia comes amid renewed violence between Pakistan and Afghanistan following failed border negotiations. His comments on the matter were seen as an attempt to project the US as an active peace facilitator in the region once again.

India Remains Firm The US President also repeated his earlier assertion that his intervention had prevented a major conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year, following the Pahalgam terror attack. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials firmly dismissed the suggestion of any foreign mediation.

Despite criticism over his self-congratulatory tone, Trump continues to frame his foreign policy around conflict resolution. He has repeatedly cited Pakistan's leadership's appreciation as validation of his efforts. Earlier this month, he quoted Shehbaz Sharif as saying that "the President saved millions of lives."