North Carolina Shooting: A late-night party in southeastern North Carolina turned tragic on Saturday when gunfire erupted, leaving two people dead and several others critically injured. Authorities confirmed that at least 13 individuals were shot during the incident, which took place in a rural area outside Maxton, near the South Carolina border.

According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, emergency units were dispatched to the scene after reports of multiple gunshots during a large weekend gathering. By the time deputies arrived, more than 150 partygoers had fled the area, leaving behind a chaotic crime scene.

“This appears to have been an isolated incident,” Sheriff Wilkins’ office said in an official statement. “There is no ongoing threat to the community.” Gunfire leaves community shaken The shooting reportedly broke out in the early hours of Saturday, though exact details of what triggered the violence remain unclear. Investigators said they are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine whether the incident stemmed from a dispute at the party.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims or provided updates on the conditions of those injured. Several individuals remain hospitalized in critical condition. Local residents said the party had drawn a large crowd from nearby towns, with music and fireworks earlier in the night. “We heard what we thought were firecrackers at first. Then we realized it was gunfire. People were screaming and running everywhere,” one nearby resident said to the local media.

Investigation Underway The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Detectives and homicide investigators remained at the scene through Saturday morning, combing the area for shell casings, weapons, and any surveillance footage that could provide leads.

The sheriff's office emphasized that no arrests have been made so far. Investigators are working to identify possible suspects and determine how many weapons were involved in the shooting. Robeson County, located about 150 kilometres southwest of Raleigh, has witnessed sporadic incidents of gun violence in recent years. Local authorities say Saturday's shooting is among the deadliest in the county this year."This kind of senseless violence tears apart families and communities," Sheriff Wilkins said, adding that his office is committed to bringing those responsible to justice. Residents of Maxton and surrounding towns expressed shock at the tragedy, calling for stronger community policing and better public safety measures. With inputs from agency.