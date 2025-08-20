In a profession that includes shocking comebacks, betrayals, and unbelievable upsets during a championship, there are times when some of the most unforgettable moments tend to blur the line between a spectacle and real life. This is what happened on Monday Night's RAW, where Naomi entered the ring and informed everyone that she is pregnant.

The fans gave an instant reaction, where they were both left shocked and celebrated happily, and by the time her fight got over, it was ensured that this wasn't another twist in a storyline. This was one of those rare, enthralling moments, where a performance was stopped for a long while, which allowed the real life to shine and the sport accepted it openly.

It was another shock for the WWE world, which had witnessed other historical events in the past, like Becky Lynch's pregnancy, Edge's retirement speech, and Roman Reigns' informing everyone about his leukemia way back in 2018.

Also Read-From Shubman Gill To Shivam Dube, Taking A Look At Surprise Inclusions In India's Asia Cup Squad

Fans Go Wild on Reddit

The fans took to their official account on Reddit and congratulated the star WWE player.

"Happy for her, relieved there's nothing bad going on," a fan had written on his official Reddit account.

Another fan talked about the bittersweet and said, "I’m so happy for her. I know she’s wanted this. It’s gonna suck seeing her gone for a while with how awesome she’s been this year".

Also Read-Abhishek Nayar Slams Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar For Snubbing THIS Player From India's Asia Cup Squad, Says, 'He Isn't Liked As Much....

A fan also talked about her grit and determination to stay true to her character despite going through a life-changing moment.

"That was amazing. I love that she didn’t break character for more than a few seconds. That was one of the coolest announcements because of that," another fan wrote.

These reactions from the fans prove how closely they follow her performances.

Reactions from WWE Superstars

A few of the big WWE stars had congratulated Naomi on their official social media accounts.

Becky Lynch took to her official X account and made a hilarious comment.

"How irresponsible to get pregnant as a champion."

Bayley wrote a punchline and expressed her joy,

"THANK YOU, BIG JIM HAHAHAHAAH"

Rhea Ripley also congratulated Naomi by referring to her baby as 'Baby Uso',

"#BabyUce"

Triple H shared a heartwarming comment and said,

“Couldn’t be happier for @TheTrinity_Fatu & Jimmy @WWEUsos! Some things matter more than championships.”