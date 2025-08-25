Raja Jackson vs Syko Stu: In a disturbing development, Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, assaulted a professional wrestler during a live-streamed wrestling match. Raja, who was wearing a t-shirt and black, kept punching his 'supposed' opponent multiple times after slamming him on the ring.

The opponent wrestler is Stuart Smith, who goes by the stage name of Syko Stu, was assaulted at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. The situation got out of hand completely as several other wrestlers had to tackle 'Raja' to make his stop.

Stu, a former US Army veteran, was taken immediately to the hospital as per a report in USA Today.

"What was supposed to be a planned and agreed-upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith," KnokX Pro Wrestling wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Who did Raja Jackson turn violent against Stu?

According to earlier footage, a heated exchange took place between Raja and Stu, which was allegedly the cause of the former's violent behaviour. Also, Stu slammed a drink at Raja right before the match began. Check out the video here (Viewer discretion advised):