US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend defeated Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of the US Open 2025, but the American's victory was overshadowed by a heated exchange between the two players at Court 11 on Thursday.

During the post-match handshake, Ostapenko wagged her finger at Taylor Townsend and unleashed a verbal jab, stating that the American player had "no class" and "no education."

Adding fuel to the controversy, Townsend later revealed the comments to reporters. The dispute between Townsend and Ostapenko stemmed from two incidents. First, Ostapenko expected Townsend to apologise for the net-cord winner shot, considering it a matter of sportsmanship.

Secondly, Ostapenko felt Townsend's decision to warm up at the net was against tennis rules and disrespectful. Ostapenko's frustration boiled over after the match, where she confronted Townsend and it led to loud boos from the New York crowd.

“It’s competition — people get upset when they lose. Some say bad things. She told me I have no class, no education, and warned me to see what happens outside the US,” Townsend said in an on-court interview after the match.