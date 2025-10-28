WWE RAW Results & Highlights (October 28): The latest episode of WWE RAW made the fans all around the world glued to their seats as the action-packed event saw multiple exciting entrances on Monday at Honda Centre in Anaheim, California.

The arrival of CM Punk and Jey Uso ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship clash and their intense confrontation brought fans to the edge of their seat.

In an intense women’s singles encounter, Roxanne Perez exploited WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella's previous injury in an attempt to gain the upper hand on her opponent.

Heated Confrontation Of CM Punk And Jey Uso

How far are these men willing to go THIS SATURDAY at Saturday Night's Main Event? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PQlnhCFdIR — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2025

In the opening segment of Monday's Raw, CM Punk and Jey Uso confronted each other ahead of their much-anticipated World Heavyweight Championship battle, and the two players tried to get under each other’s skin.

"SCREW YOU PUNK!" 😤



Jey Uso is ready to prove who the BEST IN THE WORLD really is...



USO vs. PUNK for the World Heavyweight Championship THIS SATURDAY at Saturday Night's Main Event! pic.twitter.com/gKHHi4qbzu — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2025

In a mocking gesture, CM Punk applauded Jey for thinking about himself only and not paying heed to either Jimmy Uso or Roman Reigns. Punk pushed Jey to the edge with his verbal pokes, prompting Jey angrily to express his frustration by saying "Screw You" to Punk and promising to destroy him at Saturday Night's Main Event.

