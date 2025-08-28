A terrible road accident took place on Mal Road near Ghorahi village on Wednesday night. A tractor-trolley loaded with bricks was hit by two pickup trucks, causing it to flip over. In the accident, the 28-year-old tractor driver, Mohan, died on the spot. Two other laborers who were with him were seriously injured. The drivers of both pickup trucks fled the scene right after the crash, and the police are now searching for them.

One of the injured men, Rajnish, explained what happened. He said that he, the driver Mohan, and his cousin Ravindra were on their way back to a brick kiln after delivering a load of bricks. Also Read: https://www.thedailyjagran.com/uttar-pradesh/ghaziabad-agriculture-farmers-can-now-apply-for-free-toria-seed-minikits-until-31-august-details-24027141 According to Rajnish, a speeding pickup truck hit their tractor from behind. This caused the driver to lose control. After more collisions, the tractor-trolley lost its balance and overturned on the side of the road. The driver, Mohan, was trapped under the steering wheel and died instantly. Rajnish and Ravindra were injured, and the police have taken them to the hospital.