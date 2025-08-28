- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Deadline for Toria seed minikit distribution extended.
- Farmers can apply by 31 August.
- Registered farmers will receive free seeds.
In a significant step to boost horticulture, the Ghaziabad Agriculture Department has extended the application deadline for free Toria (Lahi) crop seed minikits to August 31, giving farmers more time to avail the benefit.
The previous deadline of August 15 was extended for farmers’ convenience. Deputy Director of Agriculture, Ram Jatan Mishra, said that registered farmers will receive a two-kilogram Toria seed minikit free of charge, with each farmer eligible for only one minikit.
In case applications exceed the target, beneficiaries will be selected through an online lottery system. Selected farmers will receive the seeds from government agricultural seed stores via POS machines.
Farmers have been urged to apply promptly on the departmental portal, agridarshan.up.gov.in, to avail of the scheme.
