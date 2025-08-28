In a significant step to boost horticulture, the Ghaziabad Agriculture Department has extended the application deadline for free Toria (Lahi) crop seed minikits to August 31, giving farmers more time to avail the benefit.

The previous deadline of August 15 was extended for farmers’ convenience. Deputy Director of Agriculture, Ram Jatan Mishra, said that registered farmers will receive a two-kilogram Toria seed minikit free of charge, with each farmer eligible for only one minikit.