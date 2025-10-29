Uttar Pradesh News: The Uttar Pradesh government has carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 46 IAS officers across key departments and districts. As part of this administrative overhaul, Hathras District Magistrate Rahul Pandey has been transferred and appointed as Special Secretary in the State Tax Department.

Atul Vats, who earlier served as Secretary of the Ghaziabad Development Authority, has been appointed as the new District Magistrate of Hathras. He is expected to take charge on Wednesday. Following the announcement of Rahul Pandey’s transfer, several district-level officials visited his camp office to meet him and extend their best wishes.

ALSO READ: UP Govt Mandates Written Test For Group 'A' And 'B' Specialist Recruitment Under New Rule | Details Rahul Pandey had assumed office as the District Magistrate of Hathras on September 14, 2024 and served for 13 months. During his tenure, the Shri Dauji Fair was organised successfully and he played an active role in pushing forward several developmental and industrial projects. Known for his disciplined and result-oriented approach, his tenure was widely regarded as effective and progressive.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in Hathras to welcome the new District Magistrate, Atul Vats. Officials and staff expressed enthusiasm about his appointment and are optimistic about his leadership in continuing the district’s development initiatives. ALSO READ: Two Japanese Companies Request Land In YEIDA For Rs 900 Crore Manufacturing Plants The large-scale reshuffle also includes several key postings. Bal Krishna Tripathi has been moved to the General Administration Department, while Rajesh Prakash has been appointed Commissioner of Vindhyachal. Rupesh Kumar will now serve as Commissioner of Saharanpur, and Bhanu Chandra Goswami has taken charge as Commissioner of Meerut. Dhanalakshmi K will head the Fisheries Department and Mayur Maheshwari has been named Managing Director of the UP Power Generation and Transmission Corporations.

Among other notable changes, Pulkit Garg has been appointed District Magistrate of Chitrakoot and Satyaprakash will serve as DM of Lalitpur. Senior officers such as Madhusudan Hulgi and Vijay Kiran Anand have also been given new departmental responsibilities, marking one of the most extensive administrative reshuffles in recent months.