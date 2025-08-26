Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train Update: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has reportedly started preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor. While providing details, the officials stated that state-of-the-art Light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) technology is being used for accurate surveys of land. They further stated that the train will significantly boost the regional connectivity, adding that it will provide relief to the residents of several districts of Uttar Pradesh by significantly cutting the travel time. Apart from providing convenience to the residents, the train is also expected to boost the financial activities in the state.

While providing details, the authority stated that the 865-kilometer-long corridor will start from Delhi and go to Varanasi. It further stated that the much-awaited project will pass through several districts, including Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Prayagraj, and Bhadohi. The authority also stated that the journey from Delhi to Varanasi will be completed in just four to four and a half hours, which currently takes eight to ten hours by train or road.

The operation of bullet trains will not only promote tourism and business but will also create new employment and investment opportunities in many districts of the state. The NHSRCL also stated that the proposed bullet train will pass through 60 villages of Rae Bareli, adding that these villages have been identified and the DPR is likely to be prepared soon.