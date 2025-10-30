Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a detailed review of the preparations for Dev Deepavali 2025, to be held in Varanasi on November 5, in a high-level meeting on Thursday. He stated that Dev Deepavali is a unique confluence of Kashi's eternal tradition, Ganga worship, and popular faith. This festival is a living symbol of India's timeless tradition, where lamps represent not just light, but also faith, duty, and national spirit.

The Chief Minister stated that Kashi's Dev Deepavali should be organised in a manner that it becomes a global representation of India's cultural soul and spiritual consciousness. The officials are directed that all preparations for the Ganga Mahotsav (November 1 to 4), held before Dev Deepavali, and the main event of Dev Deepavali (November 5) must be timely, systematic, and of high quality.

Preparations for the lighting of the ghats (riverfront steps), the lighting of lamps (deepdan), cultural programmes, and public participation should be such that they display a balance of reverence, discipline, and beauty. The CM said that the sight of the lamp lighting on the banks of the Ganga should be an example of reverence and discipline.

For this, crowd control, security, cleanliness, and traffic management at the ghats must be given the highest priority. All departments should work in mutual coordination to prevent any kind of disarray or obstruction. The Chief Minister specifically instructed the tourism, municipal corporation, police, water police, culture, irrigation, PWD, electricity, and health departments to ensure necessary preparations are made according to their responsibilities. He stated that on the occasion of Dev Deepavali, proper arrangements should be made for smart lighting, attractive floral decorations, theme-based installations, and drone and CCTV monitoring at the ghats. He also directed that special attention be paid to the cleaning and decoration of the ghats, lanes, and main roads, and that an adequate number of sanitation workers be deployed at each ghat.

CM Yogi emphasised that the control room should remain active 24x7 and the CCTV feed should be continuously monitored from the command centre. For the convenience of devotees, adequate toilets, drinking water facilities, medical assistance, and first aid centres should be established.

Emergency boat and ambulance services should be available near the ghats. To ensure the safety of boat operators, they should be provided with life jackets, registration tags, and information about designated routes. The Chief Minister also reviewed the preparations for the Deepotsav (festival of lamps) to be held at all major ghats, including Namo Ghat, Rajghat, Rajendra Prasad Ghat, and Dashashwamedh Ghat, and said that the lamp decorations, tourist facilities, and security measures there should be of a high standard. He said that the boat operator community is an integral part of Kashi's tradition, and their enthusiasm and contribution further enhance the dignity of Dev Deepavali.

The administration must ensure that they receive adequate support and that devotees are provided with safe boat services. It was stated in the meeting that there are plans to organise a laser show, including a 25-minute projection, three times a day at Chet Singh Ghat.

Similarly, a sand art installation will be set up between Kashi Vishwanath Ghat and Chet Singh Ghat. A 10-minute green firecracker show, accompanied by a laser show and a music programme, will be held opposite the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Ghat.

The Chief Minister said that the organisation of Dev Deepavali should embody the spirit of ‘Clean Kashi, Green Kashi, Divine Kashi’. Cleanliness, accessibility, and lighting arrangements should be maintained from the ghats to the lanes. He instructed that special attention be given to traffic management, parking, barricading, shuttle services, electricity supply, and medical services to prevent congestion or disorder in any area.

CM Yogi said that the active participation of local artists, schools, voluntary organisations, women's groups, and religious leaders should be ensured in the cultural programmes held on the banks of the Ganga. This event should become a symbol of public cooperation, social harmony, and national pride.

The Chief Minister said that this festival of Kashi is not just a religious one, but a celebration of faith, discipline, and inner strength. Devotees and tourists visiting Kashi should experience the Indian tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (the guest is God) by witnessing the sanctity, arrangements, and discipline here.