In a shocking incident in Gorakhpur city, a man killed his sister, broke her limbs and disposed of her body nearly 70 km away in Kushinagar district over a money dispute, police said on Thursday.

The body was recovered late on Wednesday night following the accused's confession, they said.

According to the police, Ram Ashish Nishad (32), murdered his 19-year-old sister Neelam over a dispute concerning Rs 5 lakh compensation received by their father, Chinku Nishad, for land acquired under a road project. Chinku planned to use the money for Neelam's wedding, angering Ram, who demanded a share.