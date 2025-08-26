- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
Tension prevailed in Bhovapur under the Kaushambi police station, Ghaziabad, after a mob of nearly 50 people stormed a house while chanting Bhim Army slogans and assaulted the tenants. The attackers, some of them armed with country-made pistols, also looted valuables and vandalised the property. Police have registered a case against five named accused and 50 unidentified individuals.
According to Surendra, a resident of Ghazipur (Delhi) and landlord of the house, tenants Tahir, Mamta, and Rama have been residing there for the past three years. On the afternoon of August 25, Pintu, Ritik, Jagan, Mukesh, and Govind, accompanied by around 50 others, barged into the house and launched an attack.
The assailants allegedly struck the tenants on the head with pistol butts, while others beat Rama and Mamta with sticks, leaving Rama with a fractured arm and Mamta seriously injured. The mob also looted a refrigerator, CCTV cameras, utensils, a gas cylinder, and furniture, before vandalising the premises.
ACP Indirapuram, Abhishek Srivastava, confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are underway. The police assured that the accused would be arrested soon.
