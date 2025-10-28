The dengue outbreak in Ghaziabad continues to intensify, with three new cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients to 252. All three new cases were confirmed by test reports from a government lab. Meanwhile, the total number of malaria patients is 86.

At present, three patients are admitted to the dengue ward at the District MMG Hospital, including one adolescent. On Monday, after surveying 200 homes, the malaria department team traced dengue mosquito larvae in 72 houses. The team destroyed the larvae and issued notices to the respective households.

District Surveillance Officer RK Gupta stated that dengue tests have been made mandatory for fever patients arriving at the Outpatient Departments (OPDs) of government hospitals. Details of fever patients are being collected daily from private hospitals. Information on dengue-infected patients and admitted critical patients is being updated on the portal.

Gupta advised the residents to:

-Avoid any other medication besides Paracetamol during a fever without a doctor’s advice.

-Use a mosquito net when sleeping at night. Wear full-sleeved clothing.

Area-wise details of new dengue patients found in 24 hours:

-A 39-year-old male in Kaila Bhatta

-A 46-year-old male in Rahul Garden

-A 47-year-old male in Nandgram