- By Akansha Pandey
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 12:34 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
raders disrupted the groundbreaking ceremony (bhoomi pujan) for a new Railway Overbridge (ROB) at Rajchopla, raised slogans against the public representatives, on Sunday. The event was attended by MP Dr Rajkumar Sangwan, Modinagar MLA Dr Manju Shiwac, and Municipal Chairman Vinod Vaishali, along with other BJP leaders.
A large group of traders arrived at the ceremony around 12 pm and began protesting. They explained that their shops and establishments were being acquired for the ROB's construction. Voicing their concerns, they questioned how they would support their families without their businesses, which would lead to severe financial hardship. The traders demanded that the ROB's design be changed to ensure that no business is ruined for the sake of development.
After a heated exchange with officials and public representatives, the traders were pacified with an assurance that a meeting would be held on Wednesday to resolve the issue. Due to the prolonged protest, the groundbreaking ceremony was conducted in haste.
It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister had virtually inaugurated this project 1.5 years ago. However, Sunday's ceremony was not an official government program but was organised by the company that was awarded the construction contract. This has become a topic of discussion in the area.