- By Akansha Pandey
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- Lured with the promise of investment in share trading; fraudulent companies shown in Lucknow-Gorakhpur.
- The victims have registered a case at the cyber crime police station, and a surveillance team is involved in the investigation.
Posing as a police inspector, a fraudster allegedly duped seven people, including two brothers, of approximately Rs 1.24 crore by promising high profits on share trading investments. The victims claim the accused have misappropriated their money and are preparing to flee the country. A case has been registered at the Cyber police station, and an investigation is underway with the help of surveillance, according to Inspector Brijesh Kumar Yadav.
Mahendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Shahjahanpur, stated that he met a man named Anand Kumar Yadav, who introduced himself as an inspector. Anand lured him with the promise of good returns on investments. He then introduced him to Vishwajeet Srivastava, the owner of Astha Infra Promoters Private Limited, and other associates: Chanda Srivastava, Naveen Chandra Srivastava, Meenakshi, Harkesh, Sonu Gupta, Rahul alias Manu, Sudama Kushwaha, and Chandan Sharma. To win the victims' trust, the accused showed them documents for residential land and a gold showroom. Believing their claims, Mahendra Kumar Mishra invested ₹55 lakh of his and his family's money into five provided bank accounts. The accused had given them cheques as a guarantee, which later bounced. When contacted, the accused refused to return the money.
The victim stated that the alleged inspector had also opened a solar company in his daughter's name for fraudulent purposes. According to the victim, the accused have also defrauded six other individuals: Abhishek Kumar Sharma of Rs 13.8 lakh, Jaydeep of Rs 15 lakh, his brother Ishwarsharan of Rs 10 lakh, Rahul Singh of Rs 5 lakh, Pitambar Singh of Rs 17 lakh, and Pravesh Kumar of Rs 8.5 lakh. The victims allege that the company owner, Vishwajeet Srivastava, is now preparing to flee abroad after misappropriating crores of rupees.