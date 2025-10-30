A two-lane overbridge is set to be constructed at the Gorakhpur Cantt railway crossing (157 A Special) to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity for residents and passengers. The railway administration has approved a new ‘Y’-shaped design for the project, which will be 7.5 metres wide and 870 metres long.

The construction organisation has issued a revised tender worth approximately ₹53 crore to begin the work. According to officials, the overbridge will benefit not only passengers travelling to and from Gorakhpur Cantt station but also thousands of residents, students, and professionals from nearby localities such as Nandanagar, Jharna Tola, Lalganj, Gayatrinagar, Unchwa, and Dargahiya.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Celebrates 25 Years Of Statehood With Tripled Road Network, Driving Growth And Connectivity Initially, the bridge was planned as an 'L'-shaped single-lane structure, but the design was changed after concerns that it would create detours and potential traffic congestion for residents. The approved ‘Y’-shaped layout will now provide direct and smoother movement for both rail passengers and the general public.

The overbridge will start near Army Public School in the south, cross the railway line to the north, and curve westward towards Gorakhpur Cantt station before extending towards Neenathapa School. Once completed, it is expected to ease access to the Cantt terminal, where train operations are being expanded on the Narkatiaganj, Chhapra, and Varanasi routes.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Expands Operations Under GRAP-II; 60 Extra Trips Planned If Pollution Worsens “The General Arrangement Drawing for the two-lane road overbridge at the level crossing near Gorakhpur Cantt railway has been finalised. Once completed, it will provide major relief to commuters and ensure smoother train operations in the Cantt yard,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Eastern Railway.