Artificial Intelligence (AI) and bio-engineering are emerging as transformative technologies that will act as engines of growth for India’s healthtech sector, said Indian National Science Academy (INSA) President, Prof Ashutosh Sharma. He was speaking at a two-day workshop held on August 16–17 at the IIT Kanpur campus, jointly organised by the National Academy of Medical Sciences, IIT Kanpur, and GSVM Medical College.

Prof Sharma emphasised that the convergence of these two fields would make India’s healthcare system more advanced and globally competitive. Echoing this view, IIT Kanpur Director Prof Manindra Agarwal said that integrating engineering and medicine holds the key to solving some of the most complex health challenges of the present time.

Prof Sandeep Verma, Head of Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT Kanpur, underlined the importance of future-focused engineering and policy frameworks to enhance patient care. Prof Ashok Kumar from IIT Kanpur’s Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering highlighted that the collaboration of IIT Kanpur with leading medical institutions could pave the way for breakthroughs in the healthtech sector.

He informed that IIT Kanpur has already signed an MoU with GSVM Medical College, under which doctors will conduct clinical trials of technologies developed in IIT’s labs.

The workshop also saw participation from experts across the country, including Prof Saroj Churamani Gopal.