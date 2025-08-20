- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kanpur traffic police have issued a diversion plan for the Makhdoom Shah Ala Urs to be held in Jajmau on August 21. The diversion will remain in force from 6 pm on August 21 until the conclusion of the program.
Diversion Routes:
- Vehicles coming from Circuit House, Old Chungi, will not be allowed towards Bima Chowk. Instead, they will be diverted via Galla Godown Tiraha (Sultan Tannery), KDA Chowk, and JK Chowk.
- Vehicles going from Ramadevi towards Lucknow can take the flyover from the Ramadevi ramp. However, vehicles coming from Ramadevi to Jajmau will be stopped at JK Chowk and diverted via KDA Chowk.
- Vehicles coming from Unnao will not be permitted to proceed to Jajmau police station via Vishwakarma Dwar service road. Two-wheelers will be parked at the ground opposite Bajpai Niwas, while four-wheelers and buses will be routed via Harjender Nagar, JK Chauraha, and KDA Chauraha, and parked in Aqeel Compound.
- No vehicle will be allowed towards Masjid Mazar from Nasir Hospital.
- Vehicles from Sheikhpur, Moti Nagar village, and Wajidpur Road will not be permitted towards Jajmau police station. They will be diverted from Sanjay Nagar trisection towards Tiwaripur, Aashiyana Road, and JK Chauraha.
- Vehicles from the BKD trisection will also be barred from entering the shrine area.
Parking Arrangements:
- Ground opposite Bajpai Niwas: For two-wheelers coming from Unnao.
- Aqeel Compound: For four-wheelers and buses coming via Vishwakarma Dwar and Harjender Nagar.
- Sultan Tannery: For vehicles coming from Fatehpur and Ramadevi, with two- and four-wheelers directed to Aqeel Compound.
- Police have urged commuters to follow the diversion plan and use designated parking areas to avoid congestion.