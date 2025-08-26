Preparations are underway to connect Lucknow directly with Silchar in Assam, further strengthening the rail link between Uttar Pradesh and the Northeast. After establishing rail connectivity with Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Dibrugarh, and Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Railways has now drafted a proposal to introduce a Lucknow–Silchar service.

As part of the plan, the Guwahati-bound Lohit Express is likely to be extended to Silchar, while another new train via Prayagraj is under consideration. A feasibility report for the project has been sought, and the Railway Board has already received a formal communication regarding it. If successful, the initiative will also pave the way for linking Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, with Lucknow’s rail network in the near future.

The development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang rail line on 13 September, which will provide Mizoram with its first direct rail connection to the national network via Silchar. Railway officials note that demand for travel to the Northeast has surged in recent months, particularly after the Halgam terror attack in Kashmir, which shifted tourist traffic towards Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. Currently, passengers from Lucknow bound for Silchar must travel via Kanpur, where a weekly train service is available.

Plans are underway to extend both the Jammu Tawi–Guwahati Lohit Express and the Amarnath Express to Silchar by adding extra rakes. In addition, a new New Delhi–Silchar Express via Lucknow has been proposed. This train could operate once a week, similar to the Neelachal Express and Purushottam Express, through a link exchange arrangement.