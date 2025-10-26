Kanpur News: A 22-year-old law student from Kanpur suffered serious injuries after being brutally attacked by a medical shop operator and his associates following a dispute over the price of medicine, police said.

The victim, identified as Abhijeet Singh Chandel, a first-year student at Kanpur University, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. He sustained deep injuries to his stomach and head and required 14 stitches. His condition remains critical, officials confirmed.

The NDTV report cited police as stating that, the incident began as a verbal argument between Abhijeet and the shop attendant, Amar Singh, which quickly turned violent. Amar was soon joined by his brother Vijay Singh and two others, Prince Raj Srivastava and Nikhil. Together, they allegedly attacked Abhijeet with sharp weapons.