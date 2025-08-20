Lakshmipat Singhania Heart Institute, which is steadily moving towards becoming a Centre of Excellence, will soon start construction of the state’s first hybrid operation theatre (OT). The project is set to begin next month, along with the establishment of two additional cath labs, officials confirmed.

The hybrid OT will enable cardiac surgeons and cardiologists to work together on complex procedures, ranging from open-heart surgeries to heart valve replacements, stent insertions, and pacemaker implantations, all in a single setup.

ALSO READ: Rishikesh: Loud Music From Resort Closed Due To Monsoon Prompts Police Action, Here's What Happened Next

Institute Director Prof Rakesh Verma said the facility will help upgrade the institute to meet DNB (Diplomate of National Board) standards while also enhancing training for students in vascular surgery. "Such an operation theatre does not exist in any government institute of the state. With its establishment, the Heart Institute will rank among the top medical institutions in the country," he added.