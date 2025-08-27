- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- Delhi Road and Roorkee Road to be widened.
- Cycle tracks and footpaths will also be built.
- Separate lanes designated for cars and buses.
The stretch of Delhi Road and Roorkee Road from Bhudbaral to Bhagwati College, Meerut will soon be widened, with new facilities such as a cycle track, footpath, and dedicated lanes for cars and shuttle buses.
According to the zonal plan jointly prepared by NCRTC and MEDA, the first phase will expand the road to 30 metres, while in the coming years, the width will be increased to 45 metres. Although the Meerut Master Plan mentions a 76-metre-wide road, officials admit this is not feasible due to existing buildings in the area. The zonal plan, therefore, restricts the maximum width to 45 metres.
Currently, the width of Delhi Road is uneven. While widening from Mewla flyover to Bhudbaral is expected to be relatively easy, challenges are anticipated near Metro Plaza and Begampul. For this reason, the zonal design incorporates flexible widths of 18, 24, 30, and 45 metres.
As per the proposed design, the road will include:
- 1-metre median/divider
- 8-metre lane for cars and buses
- 0.5-metre green belt
- 5.5-metre service lane
- 0.5-metre green belt
- 3-metre street vendor zone
- 2-metre footpath
- 2.5-metre cycle track
- 2-metre median/divider
- 7-metre lane for cars
- 3-metre lane for shuttle buses
- 2-metre footpath
- 2-metre cycle track