The stretch of Delhi Road and Roorkee Road from Bhudbaral to Bhagwati College, Meerut will soon be widened, with new facilities such as a cycle track, footpath, and dedicated lanes for cars and shuttle buses.

According to the zonal plan jointly prepared by NCRTC and MEDA, the first phase will expand the road to 30 metres, while in the coming years, the width will be increased to 45 metres. Although the Meerut Master Plan mentions a 76-metre-wide road, officials admit this is not feasible due to existing buildings in the area. The zonal plan, therefore, restricts the maximum width to 45 metres.