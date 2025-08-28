Despite repeated reminders, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have failed to provide toll collection contracts to the district administration and the Registration Department in connection with a Supreme Court order on stamp duty.

The apex court had directed that toll collection contracts be treated as leases and subjected to a 4 per cent stamp duty, prompting authorities to seek copies of contracts from toll plazas across the country.

In Meerut, toll collection is ongoing at Bhuni village on the Meerut–Karnal Highway and near Bhaisa village on National Highway 119. Officials said copies of contracts have been requested for over a year, but NHAI authorities have not complied.

Former AIG (Registration) Gyanendra Kumar wrote multiple letters, followed by reminders from the District Magistrate Deepak Meena, but no response was received. Even an application filed under the RTI Act, along with a Rs 1,500 fee, has gone unanswered for more than 45 days.